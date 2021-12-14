accessiBe and The Art of Online Marketing Announce Strategic Partnership

Art of Online Marketing can now provide its clients with access to accessiBe's AI-powered overlay, driving heightened internet accessibility for the disability community

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- accessiBe , the market leader in AI web accessibility, announced today that The Art of Online Marketing has joined the accessiBe Partner Program, which is designed to provide web and digital agencies, freelance developers and marketers, website and e-commerce builders, hosting services, and others with the tools needed to make their clients' websites accessible for people with various disabilities. As a result of the partnership, The Art of Online Marketing and its clients will have access to accessiBe's web accessibility solutions, which seamlessly makes websites ADA and WCAG 2.1 compliant.

At its core, accessiBe provides its partners with an easy-to-use solution to help ensure their clients' websites are accessible in a business-friendly way. Making your website accessible will boost your brand's reputation, open your consumer base to the disability community totaling more than one billion people globally, help you meet ADA and WCAG 2.1 compliance requirements, and ultimately just do the right thing.

"We are committed to partnering with professionals, from web agencies to freelance developers and marketers, to equip them with the tools they need to open their websites to the disability community," said Shir Ekerling, co-founder and CEO of accessiBe. "We are thrilled to partner with The Art of Online Marketing to help ensure that their clients can achieve and maintain web accessibility."

Members of the accessiBe Partner Program also receive 24-hour automatic maintenance scans of any new and updated content, along with monthly compliance audits.

"Joining the accessiBe Partner Program was a no-brainer for us," said Terry Silberstein, Partner at The Art of Online. "We are thrilled to provide our clients with the ability to make their websites available to everyone, while also helping people with ADA website compliance."

The accessiBe Partner Program is comprised of thousands of members, including major organizations such as WebFX, BigCommerce, RealPage, and DigitalOcean.

For additional information on the program, please visit https://accessibe.com/partners .

About accessiBe

accessiBe is the market leader in AI web accessibility solutions and technologies.

As a web accessibility hub, accessiBe provides different AI-Powered solutions for testing and remediating web accessibility, as well as various professional services aimed to create an inclusive web and help businesses comply with web accessibility standards and regulations i.e. WCAG and ADA. accessiBe's full suite of web accessibility solutions enable businesses of all sizes, from solopreneur to large corporations, to take part in global inclusion efforts and to make their websites available to everybody, regardless of ability.

accessiBe's founding team has deep domain expertise in the field of web development and accessibility services and has developed the technologies in close partnership with users who have vision impairments or blindness, epilepsy, motor impairments, cognitive dysfunctions, and other disabilities. To learn more, visit: https://accessibe.com

About The Art of Online

The Art of Online Marketing is a boutique agency dedicated to helping you get more leads and grow your business.

Using exclusive marketing techniques based on your unique needs, we're proud to provide our clients with the convenience of a one-stop-shop for online marketing. We help entrepreneurs, small businesses, and large corporations across the globe achieve their goals and increase their sales.

Founded in 2010 by a group of savvy women, The Art of Online is a diverse team of over 20 professionals and growing. Our motto is to start with the end in mind, stop wasting time, and start achieving results for your business!

To learn more, please visit: https://www.theartofonlinemarketing.com/

