InventHelp Inventor Develops Dietary Supplement for Raising Good Cholesterol (PHL-122)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My doctor prescribed statins to decrease my bad cholesterol level, but I wanted a more natural approach," said an inventor from Levittown, Pa. "This recipe helped boost my HDL from 25 to over 100 with continued use, and I am off the statins."

She developed a sample of GOOD CHOLESTEROL SAUCE ETC to help boost good cholesterol for overall improved health. As such, it may eliminate the need for statins and save the expenses of these prescription medicines. It is also versatile for the treatment of digestive, circulatory and other issues. In addition, its simple ingredients and preparation minimize production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHL-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

