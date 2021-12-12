BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by the China Advertising Association and specially supported by the Xiamen Municipal People's Government, the 28th China International Advertising Festival opened in Xiamen on December 11. Settled to be held in Xiamen for the second year, this session covers rich contents including awarding events, summit forums, media promotion, exhibitions, etc., and a large number of companies from advertising and related industries participated in this exhibition.

Leaders from related national ministries and committees, related department leaders of Fujian and Xiamen, executives of related central media and national market supervision and administration officials attended the opening ceremony. Besides, executives of adverting associations of various provinces and cities, and national advertising industry parks, domestic and overseas guests, and registered representatives of different regions in China also participated in this event.

SOURCE China Advertising Association