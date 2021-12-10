Dr. William Vantine Wins DoD Industry Executive of the Year Pinnacle Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. William Vantine, President and CEO of Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., has been named the 2021 WashingtonExec Pinnacle Award winner in the Department of Defense Executive of the Year (Industry) category. The award recognizes exceptional leadership in achieving critical corporate successes and performance milestones.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

"To win this prestigious award is a great honor, and I am humbled by my selection. While I am honored to receive this award, I view this truly as an SPA team award, recognizing our incredibly talented team whom I am privileged to lead. Our success is due to the initiative, dedication, and team spirit we bring to work with us every day, supporting our national security customers with the highest levels of quality," said Dr. Vantine.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts multiple domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; countering Weapons of Mass Destruction; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

SPA was acquired by Arlington Capital Partners in October and recently added MCR, Inc., and Arena Technologies to its platform, further expanding corporate capabilities and opportunities in defense-related markets.

