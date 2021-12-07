See what you're going to owe: Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas posts First Installment property tax bills on website

See what you're going to owe: Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas posts First Installment property tax bills on website

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas has posted the First Installment Tax Year 2021 bills on cookcountytreasurer.com.

The First Installment, which is 55 percent of the previous year's total tax, is due March 1, 2022. By providing an early look at the bills, property owners can plan their finances or make payments before the end of the year.

"During the holiday season, it's good to think about what bills will come due in the new year," Pappas said. "My office is committed to helping taxpayers keep their homes and seeing these bills early allows people to think ahead about their budgets."

You can download your tax bill and make a payment by visiting cookcountytreasurer.com and following these steps:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Enter your address or 14-digit Property Index Number (PIN)

There is no fee if you pay from your bank account. The Treasurer's Office accepts partial payments but First Installment taxes must be paid by March 1 to avoid a late charge of 1.5 percent per month, as mandated by Illinois law.

You can also use cookcountytreasurer.com to:

Search $84 million in available refunds

Check if you are missing out on $34 million in property tax exemptions, which lower your tax bill

Read the Pappas Studies, a series of research projects that includes a 20-year history of Cook County property taxes.

View original content:

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office