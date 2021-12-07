Aircastle Closes $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility with Mizuho Marubeni Leasing America Corporation

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it has closed a $100 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility with Mizuho Marubeni Leasing America Corporation, a US-based wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation. The facility expires in November 2023.

Michael Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Our unique ownership structure is a competitive advantage supporting our favorable credit rating. This facility demonstrates an outstanding commitment to Aircastle's future by our shareholders through their joint venture, Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation."

Mr. Inglese continued, "Aircastle's professional aircraft leasing platform, well-diversified portfolio, and ready access to capital markets position us well as the aviation market continues to recover and we pursue growth in a profitable and disciplined manner."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2021, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 264 aircraft leased to 76 customers located in 42 countries.

About Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation

Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation provides creative, value-added, and timely financing proposals and services to a wide range of customers. The company is a joint venture of Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd and Marubeni Corporation.

Contacts:

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-203 504-1871

jconnelly@aircastle.com

