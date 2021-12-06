TopToon reaches 1 million global members in only 6 months after opening

Proving the popular status of K-Webcomics in English-speaking countries around the world, and entering an era of business stability

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Toptoon Plus', the global site of premium webcomic platform "Toptoon", has surpassed 1 million subscribers.

Reached 1 million Toptoon global members in only 6 months after opening

Toptoon Plus was released in July of this year to officially provide English webcomic services to English-speaking readers. The number of subscribers surpassed 1 million in the six months after its official opening, and it is showing rapid growth, following 100,000 subscribers within a week of opening and 200,000 subscribers within a month.

Toptoon Plus is creating a sensation, not only in the United States, the main target area of its service, but also in English-speaking countries such as Canada, the UK, Australia, Singapore, and the Philippines. In addition to the number of subscribers, the amount of hours spent reading is high, so it proves once again that Toptoon's works, which have already proved to be wildly successful in Korea, work internationally.

A Toptoon global platform representative said, "Toptoon Plus' content has improved its quality with literacy works that considers the culture of English-speaking countries beyond simple translation," adding, "We will continue to promote K-webcomics in the global webcomic industry, without becoming complacent after achieving 1 million subscribers."

Also, regarding the reason for the faster-than-expected increase in the number of subscribers, the representative said, "The recent shutdown due to the re-spread of COVID-19 in the United States, social distancing, and the outbreak of the Omicron mutation have extended people's stay at home. It is analyzed that this has led to more enjoyment of webcomics, which can be enjoyed online." the official said.

Toptoon, which opened in 2014 and has over 50 million domestic and foreign subscribers, officially opened Toptoon Plus on July 1st, 2021, and has provided English versions of over 200 popular works from its domestic Toptoon platform. In particular, the lineup of popular works includes hit titles such as "She's too much for Me" and "Drawing Romance", to other hit titles for adults such as "Love Parameter" and "Secret Class".

In addition to Toptoon Plus, Toptoon is developing a global content network, including Taiwan's own platform and Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish content services. In the future, various attempts will continue, such as accelerating overseas business and expanding its own content by increasing the number of countries that open its own platform.

An official from Toptoon said, "It is very encouraging that the company's response to its efforts to provide high-quality content and services to customers from various western countries is clear". "We will continue this atmosphere", the official added.

