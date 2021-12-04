Signature Bank, SolarEdge Technologies and FactSet Research Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 20, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:
S&P MidCap 400 constituents Signature Bank (NASD: SBNY), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) will move to the S&P 500, replacing S&P 500 constituents Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE: LEG), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) and The Western Union Co. (NYSE: WU), all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.
S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Macy's Inc. (NYSE: M), Vicor Corp. (NASD: VICR) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASD: POWI) will move to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing S&P MidCap 400 constituents Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR), Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS), and Nektar Therapeutics (NASD: NKTR), all of which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Dec. 20, 2021
S&P 500
Addition
Signature Bank
SBNY
Financials
S&P 500
Addition
SolarEdge Technologies
SEDG
Information Technology
S&P 500
Addition
FactSet Research Systems
FDS
Financials
S&P 500
Deletion
Leggett & Platt
LEG
Consumer Discretionary
S&P 500
Deletion
Hanesbrands
HBI
Consumer Discretionary
S&P 500
Deletion
The Western Union
WU
Information Technology
Dec. 20, 2021
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Leggett & Platt
LEG
Consumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Hanesbrands
HBI
Consumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
The Western Union
WU
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Macy's
M
Consumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Vicor
VICR
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Power Integrations
POWI
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Signature Bank
SBNY
Financials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
SolarEdge Technologies
SEDG
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
FactSet Research Systems
FDS
Financials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Tootsie Roll Industries
TR
Consumer Staples
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Telephone & Data Systems
TDS
Communication Services
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Nektar Therapeutics
NKTR
Health Care
Dec. 20, 2021
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Tootsie Roll Industries
TR
Consumer Staples
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Telephone & Data Systems
TDS
Communication Services
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Nektar Therapeutics
NKTR
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Macy's
M
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Vicor
VICR
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Power Integrations
POWI
Information Technology
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
