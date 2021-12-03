MG Properties Wins Coveted Multi-Housing News' Excellence Award for Their Ongoing Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties Group, a private San Diego-based real estate investor and operator, is the proud recipient of a 2021 Multi-Housing News' Excellence Award for their Corporate Social Responsibility program.

MG Properties Wins Corporate Social Responsibility Award(Maintenance, Accounting, and Marketing Teams join Just in Time to make the holidays special for one foster youth)

With gratitude to Founder and CEO, Mark Gleiberman, for setting an example of servant leadership, MG Properties is proud to support three human services areas of focus: foster youth, the homeless, and the hungry. MG Properties is honored to make an impact and live out the company's mission of enriching lives through better communities through these corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Volunteerism is another facet of how MG employees carry out the mission and company core values. As a two time award winner of Southern California Apartment Association's Good Neighbor Award, MG Properties puts forth a culture of going above and beyond in the communities. Employees across the country are encouraged to volunteer with their teammates to benefit MG's charitable focus areas through company sponsored community service days.

Amidst the pandemic, MG Properties team members raised over $58,000 for initiatives in 2020. In 2021, MG employees have a goal to raise $65,000 for CSR initiatives; currently the team is pacing to exceed $100,000.

In addition to raising funds, a committed group of MG Properties employees volunteer as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs), and work closely with their assigned case children, including accompanying them at court appointments and pertinent school meetings, during "volunteer time off" hours provided by the company.

An additional nine MG team members serve on the MG Gives Back philanthropy committee, and work towards building awareness of MG's philanthropic areas of focus, while inspiring team members to support CASA, those affected by food insecurity, and the unsheltered. Finally, team members will nominate a team member to win the "MG Gives Back Philanthropy Award," a new accolade that will be awarded in front of the company at the January 2022 Year-End Award celebration.

About MG Properties Group

MG Properties Group is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 23,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, including 80 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com.

MG Properties wins Corporate Social Responsibility Award(L-R: Jowena De La Pena, Sr. Manager, Due Diligence; Paul Kaseburg, Chief Investment Officer; Lane Jorgensen, VP, Investment Management at the San Diego Food Bank

MG Properties Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/MG Properties Group)

