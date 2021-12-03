Martin's Potato Rolls Breaks Ground for Bakery Expansion

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread broke ground preparing for its tenth expansion to their bakery headquarters.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® broke ground on December 3, 2021 for a bakery expansion at their Chambersburg, PA facility. Key business partners and community leaders gathered with Martin's to celebrate this milestone event.

Over the past two years, Martin's has seen significant growth in both their fresh retail business and their frozen international business. In order to supply the increase in demand, Martin's will be adding an additional bakery line to their current production facility at 1000 Potato Roll Lane.

At the event, Scott Heintzelman, vice president of finance and administration, welcomed Martin's key business partners, representatives from companies involved with the new expansion—Wohlsen Construction, Wells Fargo, and others—along with several community and elected leaders to share in the celebration of growth at Martin's.

Martin's has grown significantly over the past 10 years, not just in physical size but also in geographic distribution, product lines, and in technology. Four years ago Martin's expanded the bakery in Valdosta, Georgia. Martin's has already grown through that capacity and has found the need to expand again.

Tony Martin, president of Martin's explained, "Building for the future takes intense planning. We take our responsibility to lead this company into the future very seriously because we know that this company supports the livelihood of hundreds of families and is an important supporter of our community."

The new bakery line will include approximately 260,000 square feet of additional production capacity and a 16,000 square foot cold dock. The cold dock will be utilized to supply frozen product for exporting to third party international distribution partners.



"We are very thankful for the continued growth at our company," says Tony Martin, president. "We are proud to be able to continue carrying out the vision my grandparents created over 60 years ago to bake the best products and provide the best distribution support, doing 'whatever it takes, God helping us.'"

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking facilities and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com

