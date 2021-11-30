Casino Pauma Selects OPTX's Casino Data Platform

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Pauma in Pauma Valley, CA, has selected OPTX as its go-to casino data platform; purchasing the full-suite of OPTX solutions for marketing, player development, slots, and artificial intelligence. OPTX was recently named CIOReview Magazine's one of the Most Promising Gaming Tech Solution Providers of 2021.

OPTXA smarter snapshot of your customers.A clearer overview of your operations.An actionable platform for your property.

"After an exhaustive search of all the casino platforms available in the market, we chose OPTX simply because it is the best," said Jay Tindall, Chief Financial Officer of Casino Pauma. "We have installed other tools at Casino Pauma and ultimately have been unsatisfied. However, with OPTX's unique single operational approach to data we will be able to optimize our slot floor, marketing campaigns and player development efforts."

"The team at Casino Pauma is focused on implementing tools that will increase their bottom line. OPTX's unique set of features and functionality will enhance their ability to apply data-driven strategies and operational alignment across slots, marketing, and player development," said Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO of OPTX. "As we continue to grow our partnerships throughout the state of California, we remain committed to providing our customers a best-in-class product that addresses the unique challenges operators face through modern technology."

OPTX provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial intelligence. Available via desktop and mobile applications, the data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

For more information about OPTX or to schedule a demo, go to www.OPTX.com.

ABOUT OPTX:

An atypical start-up, OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPTX