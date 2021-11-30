Caregility, Sterling Heritage, Ironbow and ThunderCat Technology Awarded TeleCare Companion IDIQ Contract by Veterans Affairs

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility Corporation, in partnership with ThunderCat Technology, Sterling Heritage, and Iron Bow Healthcare, announces the companies have been awarded an IDIQ contract by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Program Contracting Activity Central (PCAC) for the TeleCare Companion Patient Observation Support and Services Program. The contract (valued at $65 million with a base period of one year and four optional years with an additional five optional years) advances VA efforts to leverage telehealth technologies to make it easier for Veterans to connect with VA care teams from home, the clinic, or the hospital.

Under the terms of the program, the companies will provide turnkey remote patient observation solutions and services to the VA Medical Centers (VAMC) and Community Living Centers (CLC), including help desk support, analytic reporting, clinical and technical staff training, ongoing repair, and replacement and maintenance of equipment.

Service-disabled Veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) Sterling Heritage will serve as primary contractor under the agreement, offering strategic guidance rooted in 20 years of Federal program management expertise. ThunderCat Technology, also an SDVOSB, will offer program and project management and serve as technology provider. Caregility will enable virtual sitting and remote patient observation through purpose-built video-enabled endpoints. Iron Bow Healthcare will provide help desk services to drive clinician and patient adoption and support.

Together, the companies bring extensive technology and implementation expertise and analyst-vetted virtual care solutions to VA telehealth program efforts. Over 100 VA locations nation-wide already utilize Caregility's virtual care platform and video-enabled endpoints. With this new IDIQ contract, VA Medical Centers and Community Living Centers can benefit from remote patient observation solutions that reduce patient safety risks while easily integrating with existing workflows.

"Many Veterans, particularly the elderly and those with disabilities, need more convenient ways to engage in their healthcare journey," said Caregility President and COO, Mike Brandofino. "Our mission through this collaboration is to enable secure, reliable access to care for every Veteran, no matter where they are. We're mindful of doing this in a way that also drives efficiency for overburdened care teams facing unprecedented challenges. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring innovative remote patient observation services and solutions to these invaluable members of society and their clinicians."

Caregility (caregility.com) is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), our core offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable, two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

Sterling Heritage is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that was founded in 2000 by former Federal acquisition and program management professionals for the purpose of helping Federal organizations implement new programs, policies, and improvement initiatives. Today, Sterling Heritage is a leading provider of independent professional services focused exclusively on the business of Government. Sterling Heritage provides high-quality, cost effective, and reliable programs that are delivered on time. The combination of project management experience, professional & creative employees, lessons learned, and an energized environment all lead to successful projects. Our clients continuously entrust us with mission-critical work because we understand their missions and the challenges facing Federal Government organizations. This understanding enables us to apply the appropriate processes and technologies to effectively improve their organization's performance levels.

Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions is at the forefront of digital health transformation and continues to develop, implement, manage, manufacture, and support solutions across the care continuum. Our extensive industry and clinical workflow knowledge combined with technology expertise empower clients to deliver enhanced patient outcomes. We partner closely with our clients from consulting to implementation so they can provide patients better access to care.. For more information, visit ironbowhealthcare.com.

Currently ranked #51 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst. www.thundercattech.com

