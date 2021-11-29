Northstar To Present At The TSX Clean Technology Investor Day And OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CEO, Mr. Aidan Mills, will present at the TSX Clean Technology Investor Day on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, and at the OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021. At these conferences, Mr. Mills will discuss Northstar's progress since listing publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange in July 2021, including successfully completing commissioning runs at the Empower Facility, completing the RFP process, in which BBA was selected as Northstar's consulting engineering firm and completing the Life-Cycle Assessment for Northstar's carbon footprint at the Empower Facility.

Furthermore, on Friday, November 26, 2021, Mr. Mills and Mr. Gord Johnson, Northstar's President and a member of the Board of Directors, presented at the Coast Waste Management Association ("CWMA") virtual event "Pilots & Programs: What's New in 2022?". A recap of the event and presentations will be available here: https://cwma.ca/events/whats-new-in-2022-pilots-programs/

TSX Clean Technology Investor Day

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Time: 8:00am – 9:30am PST / 11:00am – 12:30pm EST

Link: https://conference.q4inc.com/company/tmx/register/cleantech

Hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Clean Technology Investor Day brings together some of the most innovative public and private technology companies from across the country with leaders from Canada's capital markets.

OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 8:30am PST / 11:30am EST

Link: https://bit.ly/3Cka9xR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Northstar questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. Learn more about the event here: www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange

The Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange are unique growth platforms for international high-growth companies. In 2021 year-to-date (as of October 31, 2021), C$3.6 billion of equity capital was raised on the TSX or TSXV in the clean technology & renewable energy sector, with a total of 17 new issuer listings and 3.1 billion shares in volume traded on the TSXV, the fourth largest sector in volume traded behind mining, technology and life sciences. The equity capital raised and the number of new issuer listings in the clean technology sector are both the largest amounts in the last decade.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences ("VIC") is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About Coast Waste Management Association

Coast Waste Management Association ("CWMA") is a membership association serving the solid waste industry in coastal British Columbia. With over 160 organizations as members comprising an active network of over 750 individuals, the CMWA membership approach ensures that it can connect at all levels of an organization and across the industry. The CMWA has a greater community reach to over 4,000 industry professionals from organizations outside of its membership who participate in its events and expand the reach of knowledge. The CMWA events draw from every area of the industry: from the private sector, local and regional governments, and non-profit organizations. CMWA members are predominantly from Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Metro Vancouver, and the Sunshine Coast, as well as from across British Columbia, Canada and the USA. CWMA members are involved in such diverse activities as recycling, composting, deconstruction, extended product stewardship, policy development, analysis, waste disposal, environmental education and consulting, and managing solid waste facilities.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar's mission is to be the leading shingle material recovery provider in North America.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com. The Company's final prospectus dated June 18, 2021, among other documents, is available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of Northstar,

Aidan Mills

Chief Executive Officer

