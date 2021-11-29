Aurora World, a Content Creation Company, Implements Swit as an Enterprise-Wide Collaboration Solution

- Aurora World creates licensed toys and entertainment for children across the globe, including animation and character plush. They adopted Swit company-wide as a collaboration solution for their employees to communicate more effectively and increase productivity.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Lee, CEO of Swit, an enterprise software company based in Silicon Valley, announces the implementation of its B2B team collaboration platform by Aurora World, a global leader in the plush toy industry that designs, manufactures, and distributes high-quality branded products and original animated programs to nearly 200 countries. The CEOs of Aurora World, Ki-seon Hong and Jae-yeon Roh, are adopting Swit to improve employee productivity throughout the company.

Swit is a Work OS that streamlines collaboration essentials like team chat and task management in a single hub to enhance productivity, collaboration, and transparency across cross-functional teams within a company. By combining these functions into one platform, Swit supports both communication within a team as well as enterprise-wide coordination between departments.

Aurora World, which creates animation and character content that is streamed on Netflix around the world, is expanding its business through growing its global marketing presence and diversifying its content products. Aurora World has undertaken several Digital Transformation (DT) efforts over the past four years to better manage their tasks. They are continuing to work on their digital transformation by adopting Swit into the workplace, providing their employees with a solution to increase productivity.

An industry-leading global character content company, Aurora World started using Swit in October after a month of pilot testing and internal training. Aurora World chose Swit as a single solution to replace multiple apps, including Slack and Jira, which they had previously used for communication and work management between employees. Swit will be utilized by Aurora World's employees all across the globe.

Swit not only combines team chat and task management, but also integrates and manages essential work functions such as file sharing, email integration, scheduling, calendar management, video conferencing using Zoom and Google Meet, and document editing in Google Workspace and MS Office 365. It is the first productivity platform to help accelerate workflow within a business, and is already adopted by global enterprises like Korean Air, Central (CTR), and Timon in South Korea.

Aurora World CEO Roh Jae-yeon states, "We've used several messaging apps such as email, Kakao Talk, and Slack, and various work management tools including Jira separately for each department. However, these separate programs interfere with communication between teams, and physical costs are incurred in 'management for work management.' Global company-wide collaboration will be easier thanks to Swit integrating messenger, business functions, and Google Workspace all into one app - as if it were one product - plus the upcoming addition of the approval feature (available now)."

"Since each team has a different workflow, Aurora World knew that enterprise-wide collaboration was impossible without transparency between teams," Josh Lee, CEO and co-founder of Swit, explains. "Eliminating the silos of information and data caused by different departments within the company using different tools had to be prioritized in order to streamline enterprise-wide collaboration. In order to change the collaboration platform, Swit needed to inspire a productive employee culture and increase organizational efficiency. This was made possible thanks to CEO Roh Jae-yeon's drive to make his team more productive and the trust employees have in his leadership. According to Aurora World's organizational capabilities and talent strategy, they were looking for an employee productivity platform with a singular data model that could simultaneously conduct conversations and business management."

Swit started to attract attention in the global enterprise software market by winning the Growth Startup of the Year Award (Grand Prize) at the 2020 Startup Grind Global Conference, the world's largest startup community. It was selected as the top "most promising remote work technology solution" by CIO Review magazine and is growing rapidly, already securing 37,000 global customers in 184 countries.

