Receive an Extra Ticket Free with Google Pay this Holiday Season at Regal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal is proud to work with Google Pay to give audiences the gift of a buy one, get one free ticket offer this holiday season. New and existing Google Pay users in the U.S. can find this promotion exclusively in the Google Pay app through December 31, 2021.

"Regal is excited to offer Google Pay users a free ticket to the movies this holiday season," said Chris Sylvia, Vice President of Media at Regal. "With blockbusters like West Side Story, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Matrix Resurrections hitting the big screen soon, it's a fantastic time to see why Regal is the best place to watch a movie!"

The code for the free Regal movie ticket is found under the "Explore" tab on Google Pay in the "Google Pay favorites" section. Once they activate the offer, customers can then use the one-time code when purchasing tickets on the Regal mobile app, website, self-service kiosk, or box office. Once redeemed, the code produces a second ticket for the same movie and showtime. The code must be used prior to December 31, 2021 and is valid for one free ticket. Google Pay is a safe, simple, and helpful way to pay and manage your finances. It works with merchants like Regal to bring intuitive, digital experiences to connect with customers and help them save money.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,885 screens in 514 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of October 31, 2021. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

