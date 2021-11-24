OTC Markets Group Welcomes Los Andes Copper Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSX-V: LA; OTCQX: LSANF), a development company with a 100% interest in a large open pit copper project in Chile, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Los Andes Copper Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LSANF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

R. Michael Jones CEO of Los Andes Copper said we are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market as we advance our copper project towards pre-feasibility. Copper is of interest to investors as a result of the growing trend to electricfication. We plan to increase the Company's profile with investors as we advance the technical parts of our copper mine.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a development company with a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas project in Chile ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project"). The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, towards a production decision.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

