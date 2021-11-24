American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Release and Conference Call Alert

COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, December 9, 2021, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the company's website at www.aob.com under the Investor Relations section.

(PRNewsfoto/American Outdoor Brands, Inc.)

The company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, December 9, 2021, to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (833) 570-1129 and reference conference identification number 3997604. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.aob.com, under the Investor Relations section.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces innovative, top quality products under its brands Caldwell®; Wheeler®; Tipton®; Frankford Arsenal®; Hooyman®; BOG®; MEAT!; Uncle Henry®; Old Timer®; Imperial®; Crimson Trace®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; UST®; BUBBA®; and Schrade®; and through a license agreement under the brands Smith & Wesson® Accessories; M&P® Accessories; Thompson/Center Arms™ Accessories; Performance Center® Accessories. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

Contact:

Liz Sharp, VP, Investor Relations

lsharp@aob.com

(573) 303-4620

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.