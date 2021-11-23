INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against American Century Value Fund and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against American Century Value Fund ("American Century Value Fund" or "the Fund") (NASDAQ: TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, AVUDX) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Fund's securities from November 5, 2018 to the present, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 10, 2022.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at brian@schallfirm.com .

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The Fund misrepresented its investment strategy in registration statements and prospectuses made publicly available to investors. The Fund used a "closet indexing" strategy yet charged high fees justified by purported active management. When the market learned the truth about American Century Value Fund, investors suffered damages.

