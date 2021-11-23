InventHelp Inventor Develops Side Table with Integrated Shelf System (TRO-412)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in home health care, I see clients struggling to keep essentials nearby on a table that does not have enough room," said an inventor from Brussels, Ontario. "I wanted to give them a way to keeps things organized and within easy reach."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed FERRIS TABLE, patent-pending, to afford more space than conventional flat surface tables have. At the same time, it keeps all items visible and readily accessible, which saves time and effort searching for them. What's more, this versatile and practical furniture item provides neat and organized storage and is easy to use and operate. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Toronro sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-412, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp