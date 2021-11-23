CMP Pumping Names Scott Wilson As National Accounts Manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete & Materials Placement ("CMP" or "CMP Pumping"), a concrete pumping company serving areas across the Southeast, has named Scott Wilson as National Accounts Manager.

Scott Wilson

As National Accounts Manager, Wilson's main role will consist of targeting larger, anchor projects across the Southeast. Wilson has an extensive background in the concrete industry and will bring much expertise to aid the CMP team with his industry relationships and business development experience.

"When I met Scott, I knew he had that X factor, the intangibles that are not on the resume to fill this roll. He has the concrete knowledge and work ethic that CMP was looking for" said CMP president, Doug Doggett. "I believe Scott will not only help CMP grow to the next levels, but will be a factor that changes the industry regionally with our focus on professionalism, service, and safety.

Concrete & Materials Placement: Concrete & Materials Placement provides concrete pumping services across the Southeast since 2001. Concrete & Materials Placement delivers excellent services throughout commercial, residential and public construction markets. For further information about Concrete & Materials Placement, please visit www.cmppumping.com.

Jennifer Watson

Concrete & Materials Placement, LLC

704-591-8461

jwatson@cmppumping.com

(PRNewsfoto/Concrete & Materials Placement)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Concrete & Materials Placement