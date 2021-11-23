Beamo wins Best Enterprise Solution at the AWE 2021 Auggie Awards Beamo takes home the trophy for Best Enterprise Solution at the AWE 2021 Auggie Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3i Inc.'s Beamo, an enterprise-grade digital twin solution for mission-critical facilities and a member of Born2Global Centre, took home the trophy for Best Enterprise Solution at the AWE 2021 12th Auggie Awards in Santa Clara, CA. The Auggie Awards is an annual award ceremony that showcases the best of the best in augmented, virtual, and mixed reality. The Best Enterprise Solution award was presented by Christine Perey, Board Member and Founder of AR for Enterprise Alliance.

From left, Ken Kim, CEO of 3i with Naresh Parshotam, Head of Beamo

The award signals the growing trend of large enterprises around the world seeking practical AR solutions with the hopes of reducing risk and increasing workforce performance and flexibility. This year's finalists for the Best Enterprise Solution greatly focused on collaboration between enterprise customers with the providers of technology and how these two sides can create better solutions for even better business outcomes.

Beamo beat out 83 other XR solution nominees, including finalists such as Arthur by Arthur Technologies, XR Guru by HoloPundits, Librestream Onsight Connect by Librestream, experienceCloud by room AG, and HP Reverb Omnicept Solution by HP, to take home the Auggie Award.

Naresh Parshotam, Head of Beamo, says, "This is our first time at AWE and we're absolutely thrilled to win this award. Our mission is to connect people, places, and things, and with Beamo, we can make digital twins the new soul of the digital enterprise." He added, "We couldn't have done it without the team and Ken Kim, the CEO of our parent company, 3i Inc."

Ken Kim further added, "The way we interact with others is rapidly changing today. 3i Inc. aims to develop solutions that transform the way the physical world interacts with the digital world and facilitate easier means of creating and communicating our experiences."

Other Auggie Award winners include ShapesXR for Best Collaboration Tool, Google Maps Live View for Best Consumer App, Tactsuit X40 for Best Interaction Product, and many more. Check out the full list of 2021 Auggie Awards winners.

About AWE

With over 5,000 companies and 50,000 professionals from all over the world, AWE is the XR ecosystem marketplace to be at for solution providers and end-users to meet. Established (www.awexr.com) since 2010, AWE hosts multiple events and activities for its XR community such as major conferences in the US, EU, and Asia, free online webinars and local meetups, educational classes and workshops, the Auggie Awards, and more.

About the Auggie Awards

The annual Auggie Awards (www.awexr.com/usa-2021/auggie) have been the most recognized AR & VR industry awards in the world since 2010. Now in its 12th year, the Auggies continue to showcase the best of the best in augmented, virtual and mixed reality.

About Beamo

Beamo (www.beamo.ai) is an enterprise-grade digital twin solution for mission-critical facilities and sites. We make it natural for you to capture your most critical assets, augment them with tribal knowledge and collaborate from anywhere. Beamo's state-of-the-art hardware and software platform simplifies and accelerates this for all enterprises.

About 3i Inc.

3i Inc. (www.3i.ai) provides both hardware and software solutions that transform the way the physical world interacts with the digital world. With 29+ nationalities of employees working in more than 8 countries, 3i is a truly global and distributed company. Its solutions leverage state-of-the-art technologies such as AI/ML and AR/VR to help customers create the most immersive experiences through rich content creation and digital twins. We believe 3i solutions will accelerate the creation of the metaverse through digital transformation, digitalization of content, and business workflows. For additional information please visit 3i.ai.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

