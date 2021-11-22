USO Celebrates the Holiday Season with Military Communities Around the World Special programs and holiday care packages bring cheer and comfort to service members

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the holiday season, the United Service Organizations (USO) is bringing a little piece of home to service members stationed around the world. The 2021 USO Holidays campaign will feature a range of virtual and in-person programs and events that deliver comfort and connection to those in uniform.

USO Holidays

"This time of year can be particularly challenging for service members who are not able to take part in favorite celebrations or traditions," said USO Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes. "The USO is proud to help our Armed Forces remain connected to family, home, and country during the holidays."

Since its inception in 2009, USO Holidays has brought a taste of home to thousands of service members globally. Programming in 2021 will include:

Holiday Care Packages – About 50,000 care packages will be distributed across eight stateside and international USO regions before the end of the year. Each festively wrapped pack features seasonal snacks, postcards to send home, playing cards, hand warmers, a beanie, and custom USO Holidays socks, and more.

Seasonal Military Virtual Programming (MVP) – Service members and their families are invited to enjoy cooking and baking demonstrations, music performances, and pre-Thanksgiving workouts. Visit USO.org/MVP to learn more.

Opry Live: USO Holiday Special – Circle Network is partnering with the USO for a night of festive celebration in the first ever Opry Live: USO Holiday Special. The show premieres exclusively on the USO app for active duty and military families in early December. Military supporters can tune-in to Circle Network as part of Opry Live on Saturday, Dec. 18 , 9:00 p.m. ET

Festive Events & Family Activities – USO centers around the world will host activities such as spa days, snowball fights, holiday parties, and more for service members and military families.

Help bring a little home to service members this holiday season by:

Donating to USO Wishbook

Creating a Facebook Fundraiser for the USO

Selecting the USO as your charity of choice with AmazonSmile

Choosing the USO as your chosen charity when you opt in to donate on the Lyft app

5K between Nov. 20 and Nov. 28 as part of the USO Virtual Race Series Participating in the Trot for the Troops virtualas part of the USO Virtual Race Series

USO Holidays is supported by Jeep, the National Football League (NFL), and FedEx. These longstanding partners help the USO give more than thanks to military personnel during the holiday season and beyond.

