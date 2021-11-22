U.S. Department Of Energy Selects Koura For Development Of Fluorinated Electrolytes To Extend Operating Range And Safety Of Li-Ion Batteries

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koura, a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts and technologies and a division of Orbia, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to participate in its $60 million investment to accelerate advancements in zero-emissions vehicles. As a part of that investment, Koura is awarded $3.1 million in research funding to support the development of fluorinated electrolytes to extend the operating temperature range of Li-ion batteries while improving safety and fast charge capability for transportation applications.

"We are excited to be selected to participate in this important initiative," said Miodrag Oljaca, who heads Growth and Technology at Koura. "We are ready to leverage our technical and manufacturing expertise to expand our existing presence in the batteries and energy materials market. The new research funding from the Department of Energy is recognition of Koura's innovation in battery technology and our strategic approach to developing next-generation technologies that can deliver improved safety, performance and sustainability for the entire battery industry."

For this project, Koura will partner with researchers at Silatronix and Argonne National Lab who will assist in electrolyte development and manufacture of batteries to validate performance of novel electrolyte formulations.

The DOE research funding supports Koura's expanding presence in energy storage and battery technologies. Electrolyte is a key component of Li-ion batteries and advancements in electrolyte technologies are essential for widespread use of Li-ion batteries in vehicle technologies. Currently, electrolytes are sourced almost exclusively outside of the USA. Koura is investing in the development of new electrolyte technologies and a USA-based electrolyte supply chain.

For more information on Koura, please visit: www.kouraglobal.com.

Notes for editors:

About Orbia

Orbia is a community of companies bound by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia companies have a collective focus on ensuring food security, connecting communities to data infrastructure, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes and expanding access to health and wellness with basic and advanced materials and solutions. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Data Communications, Building and Infrastructure, Fluorinated Solutions and Polymer Solutions sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit http://www.orbia.com.

About Koura

Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives. Koura is a part of the Orbia community of companies, working together to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges, across multiple sectors including petrochemical, construction, transportation, and telecom. Koura's products are used in a vast range of applications including the construction of towns and cities, keeping homes cool, food fresh and even in the treatment of respiratory conditions, providing the medical propellant used in many of the world's Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs). Headquartered in Boston, Koura has commercial activities across the world, with operations in the United Kingdom, Mexico, United States, India, and Japan.

View original content:

SOURCE Koura