Spending More on Wellness & Comfort, Consumers to Drive IAQ System Sales Through 2025

CLEVELAND, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects demand for indoor air quality equipment – including air purifiers/cleaners, mechanical ventilation equipment, and replacement filters – to grow an average of 2.1% per year through 2025 to $5.6 billion.

The residential market is expected to account for the greatest absolute gains due to:

a strong housing market and heavy investment in home improvement

heightened concerns about indoor air quality, partly as a result of natural disasters (like wildfires) and outdoor pollution issues

awareness that tightening building envelopes concentrate indoor contaminants, including airborne viruses

Health ailments such as asthma and allergies will spur homeowners to purchase or upgrade indoor air systems. Additionally, the large increase in consumer time spent at home (including to work) is expected to push investment in wellness and comfort products, as consumers increasingly seek to ways to make their homes healthier.

IAQ Gains New Importance in Nonresidential Markets in Pandemic Era

While the nonresidential market for HVAC equipment is larger in value terms than the residential market, adoption of indoor air quality equipment has not occurred to the same extent. Building owners have typically relied on central HVAC filters to provide clean air to the various parts of a building. That said, the COVID-19 pandemic has made improving indoor air quality paramount in nonresidential spaces like schools. Federal funding from COVID-19 relief bills have allowed schools to invest large amounts in their indoor air quality equipment.

Mechanical ventilation equipment is commonly used in nonresidential segments and will continue to help these markets maintain their size while demand for air treatment equipment normalizes over the next few years.

Indoor Air Quality Equipment covers the US market for indoor air quality equipment. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts to 2025 and 2030 are provided for indoor air quality equipment demand both in units and in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation) by product, market, and technology. Also included are consumer survey insights as well as corporate analysis including market share.

Products in the scope of this report include central systems and local units (room-specific or location-specific, including those that are portable). Also included are:

mechanical ventilation systems that can be sold separately from an overall heating or cooling system

local units purchased by consumers for personal use outside of the home (e.g., during leisure activities, driving, work, or school)

replacement filters

Technologies used by indoor air quality equipment include:

air filtration

electrostatic air cleaners

ionic air cleaners

niche technologies, including ozone, ultraviolet (UV), and other smaller volume products

Markets (sectors):

residential (single-family, multifamily)

commercial (office buildings, retail, foodservice, other)

institutional (healthcare, education, religious)

