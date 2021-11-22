InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Holding a Trash/Leaf Bag (DLL-3841)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and convenient way to hold a trash bag open and in place while doing yardwork," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the LAWN PARTNER. My design prevents the bag from closing, falling or blowing away."

The invention provides an easy way for one person to fill a trash/leaf bag. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it increases efficiency and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3841, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

