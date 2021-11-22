Global 3HO community engages in 25 service programs in more than 12 countries Kundalini Yoga practitioners tap inner power, serve approximately 650,000 individuals in 2021

ESPANOLA, N.M., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3HO, the Healthy, Happy, Holy Organization, seeks to inspire everyone to realize their full potential through Kundalini Yoga, which includes a dedication to selfless service, called "seva." Seva has directly impacted about 650,000 people worldwide in 2021 as 3HO members dedicate themselves to making a difference, particularly in the areas of food insecurity, homelessness, at-risk youth and violence prevention.

Kundalini Yoga practitioners engaged in 25 dedicated service programs spanning more than 12 countries in 2021.

"We are inspired by the collective efforts of our 3HO communities in making the world a better place during a challenging year," said Pritpal Kaur, CEO of 3HO. "We are eternally grateful for those who give generously without reward, and hope that by sharing some of the stories from the past year, we can motivate others to find ways to serve."

In 2021, Kundalini Yoga practitioners' many acts of service included 25 dedicated programs spanning more than 12 countries, including Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, Haiti, India, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, Thailand and the United States.

In Madrid, Spain, Kundalini Yoga teacher Siri Nidhan Kaur has provided a calming influence by leading colleagues in meditation at Fundación Alcorcón University Hospital since 2020. She has made meditation at the hospital a vital, steady resource for staff needing support.

In Washington, D.C., Kundalini Yoga practitioner Tara Libert engages incarcerated and at-risk youth through reading and writing at her nonprofit, Free Minds Book Club & Writing Workshop. She uses the literary arts, workforce development and violence prevention to connect individuals to their purpose and communities.

In Chile, the Guru Amar Das Foundation feeds the hungry. It selects strategic locations to distribute hot, nutritious meals to those living on the streets in Santiago, and it delivers food to homebound elderly.

To learn more about 3HO and seva, visit https://www.3ho.org/serve. More information about getting involved is available at www.english.globalsevacorps.org/.

About 3HO

3HO — the Healthy, Happy, Holy Organization — comprises people dedicated to living a life that uplifts and inspires. Founded in 1969, 3HO has become a vibrant, dynamic community of leaders, teachers, students and seekers of various faiths, persuasions and cultures practicing the time-proven technology of Kundalini Yoga and Meditation, grounded in a philosophy of compassion and kindness. More information can be found at www.3ho.org.

