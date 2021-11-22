Dr. Marty Pets TM Invites Pet Lovers to Celebrate Giving Tuesday 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium pet food and supplement industry leader, Dr. Marty Pets has proudly supported the nonprofit organization, Freedom Service Dogs of America , since May of 2018. This sponsorship has benefitted Freedom Service Dogs of America, a cause that Dr. Marty Pets company founder, Dr. Marty Goldstein, has been passionate about for years.

Dr. Marty Pets celebrates their partnership with Freedom Service Dogs of America, a non-profit partnering people with support dogs

"Throughout my career, I've dedicated myself to one mission: to help support our pet's health through my unique, integrative approach to animal medicine, nutrition, and holistic, compassionate care," said Dr. Marty Goldstein. "When I first learned of Freedom Service Dogs of America and their process of matching these amazing dogs to children with autism, disabilities, and difficult diseases, I was so impressed by their dedication to making the health and wellbeing of everyone's lives better."

Freedom Service Dogs of America is dedicated to transforming lives by partnering people with custom-trained assistance dogs. From supporting veterans with PTSD, children, and teens with autism and other neurocognitive disabilities, and individuals with physical disabilities such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injury, and more, the organization has graduated hundreds of client-dog teams and provided lifetime support to nearly 200 active teams, at no cost to clients.

One of the most recent examples of a Freedom Service Dogs client supported by Dr. Marty Pets is the story of Kenji and Bonus. Six years ago, Kenji had a terrible fall from a hammock suspended 20 feet above mountain rocks below. Making a truly remarkable recovery from a C5-C6 spinal cord injury, Kenji has not let a bit of life getaway. He lives independently and works as an editor for a scientific journal, including polishing and perfecting papers originally written in Japanese. Kenji and his Freedom Service Dog, Bonus, are learning to read each other and develop a bond using the most unique and sometimes frustrating language of all: dog body language! Kenji looks to Bonus for help with retrieving dropped items, opening doors, and getting help when he finds himself in a jam.

"I am so grateful for the long-term partnership with Dr. Marty Pets," said Freedom Service Dogs Executive Director, Michele Ostrander. "Their amazing support has helped us partner 15 custom-trained service dogs with veterans with post-traumatic stress, children and teens with autism, and adults with mobility disabilities. The generous donations from Dr. Marty Pets are truly helping to change lives!"

In the spirit of the holidays, and this Giving Tuesday, Dr. Marty Pets invites pet parents to support this worthy cause. Freedom Service Dogs of America accept donations online here , and Dr. Marty Pets™ invites all who donate to share a photo of their pet on social media with the hashtag.

About Dr. Marty Pets:

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets™ was created to help boost pet health through premium quality animal nutrition. Each carefully developed product is full of natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet owners to feel confident that they are providing their furry friends with the utmost nutritious care. Dr. Marty's superior pet products include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet foods , Nature's Blend dog food, and Nature's Feast cat food . To learn more, visit www.drmartypets.com , @drmartypets , and @drmartygoldstein on Instagram, and @drmartypets on Twitter. Dr. Marty Pets has also proudly created National Dog Parent Appreciation Day every March 4th to celebrate all the great Dog Parents. For retail and sales questions, please contact retail@drmartypets.com

About Dr. Marty Goldstein:

Dr. Marty Goldstein is a notable integrative veterinarian, author, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets™. As a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 40 years, he is the author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and featured veterinarian of critically acclaimed " The Dog Doc " documentary.

About Freedom Service Dogs:

Freedom Service Dogs of America (FSD) transforms lives by partnering people with custom-trained assistance dogs. Our clients include veterans with PTSD, children and teens with autism and other neurocognitive disabilities, and individuals with physical disabilities such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injury. We also provide professional therapy dogs to serve as partners for clinicians, therapists, law enforcement, and more. Since being founded in 1987, Freedom Service Dogs has graduated hundreds of client-dog teams and provided lifetime support to nearly 200 active teams, at no cost to our clients. For more information, visit www.freedomservicedogs.org .

Media Contacts

Dr. Marty Pets

Kerry Sutherland

kerry@ksutherlandpr.com

Freedom Service Dogs of America

Erin Conley

econley@freedomservicedogs.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets