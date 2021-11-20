SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STXB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB, by Simmons First National Corporation ("Simmons") (NASDAQ: SFNC). Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of Spirit common stock will receive, in the aggregate, 18,325,000 shares of Simmons common stock, while holders of Spirit stock options and warrants will receive cash payments. The proposed transaction has a total value of approximately $581 million.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) Spirit's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Spirit's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

