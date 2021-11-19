U.S. Tennis Legends John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe to Play First Ever Professional Tennis Match in Antarctica LegendsAbroad.com to host once-in-a-lifetime Antarctic expedition and significant moment in tennis history

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LegendsAbroad.com will serve you a once-in-a-lifetime Antarctic expedition to the seventh continent. A limited number of lucky travelers will have the chance to spend eleven days with two of the sport's most iconic legends, and witness history as the game is formally played for the first time on a continent known for geographical isolation and exoticism. The trip is also meant to highlight the importance of conserving this unique region which is jointly governed by multiple nations and has an impact on climate around the world.

John and Patrick McEnroe to play in the first-ever professional tennis match in Antarctica

U.S. Tennis Legends John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe to Play First Ever Professional Tennis Match in Antarctica

John McEnroe said: "I'm excited to travel to Antarctica and play my brother, Patrick, in the first-ever professional tennis match on the seventh continent, and to help raise awareness to the challenges facing one of the most remote and amazing places on the planet. This will be an epic adventure and a one-of-a-kind expedition."

Patrick added, "I am thrilled to continue our sibling rivalry with my brother, John, playing an exhibition tennis match in Antarctica this coming February. I have always wanted to explore the amazing landscapes of Antarctica, and how could I miss out on playing the first ever pro tennis match there against my own brother? I can only promise one thing, a McEnroe will win!"

The expedition, February 22-March 5, 2022, is curated for an intimate group of tennis aficionados, and guests will have the opportunity to travel with the legends during the entire eleven- day voyage. Some travelers will even have the chance to play the McEnroes as part of the experience.

A private chartered plane will transport guests from Orlando, Florida to Ushuaia, Argentina, where they will board one of the newest and most luxurious vessels in the polar regions – The World Navigator. One of the most environmentally friendly ships at sea, World Navigator employs a clean-burning hybrid, electric-hydro propulsion and an anchorless positioning system. Crossing the famed Drake Passage, visiting unique locations across the South Shetland Islands and Antarctica Peninsula, beholding blue glaciers and snowy icebergs, travelers will visit sites that have amazed and inspired scientists, explorers, and sightseers alike for centuries. Antarctica experts and expedition leaders will present hands-on workshops on topics that include marine wildlife, glaciology, ecology, climate change, astronomy, photography and Antarctica history.

The trip is hosted in association with Octagon, the world's preeminent sports & entertainment agency. The expedition team will also promote the efforts of non-profits from America, Chile, and other countries that are leading the way in conserving this special ecosystem. Additionally, the tour will provide a carbon offset contribution for both the plane and ship.

Travelers will enjoy gourmet meals, an open bar throughout, and as many seventh continent activities and excursions as the weather permits on this all-inclusive voyage. All cabins feature luxurious amenities, complimentary 24-hour room service, and a private balcony with pristine ocean views.

Current COVID-19 guidelines require all travelers on this expedition to be fully vaccinated and present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding the chartered plane in Orlando, FL. The ship will also administer an antigen test for each traveler prior to boarding the flight and all travelers will then stay in bubble protocol until everyone has boarded the World Navigator to prevent exposure prior to embarkation.

Visit LegendsAbroad.com for additional information on this expedition or contact us at: support@legendsabroad.com to secure your reservation.

About Legends Abroad:

LegendsAbroad.com is powered by a partnership between International Experiences and Insider Expeditions, which collectively bring decades of experience hosting exclusive international events and managing high-end travel experiences across all seven continents.

CONTACT:

Name: Stephen Reilly

Phone: 410.353.0466

Email: Steve@ielimited.com

Atlas World Navigator in Antarctica

Legends Abroad Logo

Antarctica Open Event Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legends Abroad