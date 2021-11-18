WellnessLiving Ranked Fastest-Growing North American Company on 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes Over 445% Revenue Growth to Disruption of Fitness & Wellness Software Space

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WellnessLiving the all-in-one business management software solution announces #295 placement on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500™ shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent, transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

WellnessLiving's CEO and Co-Founder, Len Fridman, credits their dedicated team members, their passion for helping fitness businesses thrive, and a strategic pandemic pivot with the company's 445% revenue growth. "We are thrilled to be ranked on Deloitte's prestigious Technology Fast 500™ list as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America," said Fridman. "We attribute our rapid growth to disrupting the fitness and wellness software space by creating a platform that is built around our customer's needs."

"We pride ourselves on our customer-centric model which produces software solutions that directly address our customer's pain points and requests," adds WellnessLiving's COO and Co-Founder Sasha Davids. "It is this communal relationship that is the basis of our entire business model. Their success is truly our pride and joy—our rapid growth is simply a byproduct of our dedication to our customers," said Davids.

"The WellnessLiving team was strategic to pivot our business to match the demand of the virtual fitness boom at the onset of the pandemic," continues Fridman. "We partnered with Zoom and released our fully integrated virtual services —FitLIVE and FitVID on Demand, giving our customers new options to serve their clientele during lockdowns. Today, over 70% of our customers leverage a hybrid business model of both in-person and virtual services, giving their clients even more freedom to engage with their services than ever before. These virtual services now account for over 17% of their revenue and will continue to be a significant revenue stream for the foreseeable future. In addition, many of our customers have seen as much as a 210% increase in revenue compared to their pre-pandemic numbers," said Fridman.

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500™ is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

In order to be eligible for Deloittes's Technology Fast 500™ recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving was founded in Toronto, Canada, by Len Fridman (CEO) and Sasha Davids (COO). The pair had a dream to create a truly affordable, all-in-one, cloud-based solution, offering cutting-edge software management tools for fitness and wellness businesses around the world. Dynamic features like their automated marketing suite, advanced reporting, easy booking tools and rewards program allow customers to attract, engage and convert their clients. WellnessLiving is one of the fastest growing software companies in North America with over 15 million users worldwide and are the proud recipient of the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ award programs. WellnessLiving is the "software company with a heart" and we treat our customers like family.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500™ award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. For further information, visit www.fast500.com

