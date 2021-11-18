At Sally's Apizza locations, Thanksgiving is on a Monday this year

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally's Apizza is giving back to our communities during this coming Thanksgiving week, with a free dine-in pizza event honoring Essential Workers on Monday, November 22nd, 2021.

Sally's Apizza Pepperoni Pie

"With next week being Thanksgiving, we wanted to give thanks to the men and women who do so much to help everyone who lives or works in New Haven, and now also, in Stamford," said Ted Zizlsperger, Sally's Chief Operating Officer.

"We continue to be moved by the enormous turnout at our new Stamford location. We wouldn't be able to bring this level of excitement to the Stamford area without Essential Workers helping us all be safe and keeping things running smoothly. Doctors, nurses, first responders, police and fire departments, active military, government workers, construction and utility workers, teachers, professors and, of course, all restaurant workers. Let's all take this time to appreciate what they do for us every day."

This offer is for a dine-in meal served on the premises between the hours of 11am and 4pm on Monday, November 22nd, 2021. Designated Essential Workers can show their work badge or other credential to receive their honorary guest dine-in meal, consisting of a free small or medium size pizza and a free soft drink from our craft soda fountain. This offer will be available at our original New Haven location, as well as our new Stamford location.

About Sally's Apizza

Founded by Salvatore "Sally" Consiglio in 1938, Sally's Apizza hand-crafts authentic coal-fired New Haven apizza using Sally's original recipes and techniques. Known for its signature tomato sauce and chewy, crispy crust with an iconic char, Sally's Apizza is loved by pizza fans from around the world. Our goal is to make the Sally's experience the one that our guests crave. Sally's Apizza is expanding from its original location on Wooster Street in New Haven, CT, to bring its crafted apizza and unique brand of hospitality to fans throughout the Northeast and beyond. For more information, visit www.sallysapizza.com or follow Sally's Apizza on Instagram or Facebook.

