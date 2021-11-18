Clarins X Malibu Foundation Host Replant Love 2021: A Community Planting Day Event In The Santa Monica Mountains 5,000+ resilient native trees and shrubs to be planted, and 50,000 + seeds to be dispersed with the help of 300 Malibu-based volunteers.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarins, in partnership with The Malibu Foundation and the National Park Service, will join forces for the second annual community Replant Love event at Paramount Ranch from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on November 20, 2021. The mission: to advance biodiversity by replanting more than 5,000 native trees and plants lost in the Woosley Fire in 2018 on the day of the event, and 5,000+ in the months to come.

CLARINS X MALIBU FOUNDATION HOST REPLANT LOVE 2021: A COMMUNITY PLANTING DAY EVENT IN THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS

Supported by a host committee of community and global leaders representing various industries—including Rory Kennedy, Evelin Weber, Melissa Reidhead, Lucas Petry, Taylor Perez, Brandon Thomas Lee, David Chokachi, Patsy Palmer, Erin Murphy, Jeff Garner, and Freedom Wynn—every effort is being made to assure the safety of volunteers, including masks from recycled materials from Garrett Gerson's Variant Malibu. Evelin Weber, chair of the Malibu Foundation, said, "The Woosley Fire had a major impact on our Malibu home, and the biodiversity of the area. We look forward to working with the Malibu community to replenish native trees, plants and seeds that will help reduce the carbon footprint, restore native vegetation to Malibu's mountain range, and protect the area from future wildfires."

Following the Woolsey Fire, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreational Area (SMMNRA) became overrun with more than 300 non-native, highly flammable, invasive plant species that are pushing out native vegetation. With the help of park staff and volunteers, an effort is being made to combat the spread of non-native plants to help prevent future fires and preserve the fragile ecosystem in the Malibu region. The Monarch Butterfly, a local species, has also taken a toll from the wildfire devastation. Replant love will create butterfly way stations, a diverse set of plants, including milkweed, that support the survival of the species.

Clarins, a brand that has been rooted in nature for more than 65 years, shares the same environmental values with the Malibu Foundation: to preserve and protect biodiversity. In addition to planting trees and shrubs, volunteers at Replant Love 2021 will spread sunflower seeds—a key ingredient in several Clarins skincare products, and a plant native to SMMNRA.

Paramount Ranch is an integral part of Hollywood's history, and is an iconic backdrop for decades of film production, generating hundreds of TV shows and commercials. After purchasing a portion of the original Paramount property in 1980, the National Park Service revitalized the movie ranch. Television productions at Paramount include The Mentalist, episodes of the X-Files, Hulu's Quickdraw, and most HBO's hit series Westworld. Local Malibu businesses have raised their hands to support the event, including limited edition hats and shirts from Malibu-native Freedom Wynn's Iconic Apparel and SuperKind Cookies. Boxed Water has also donated water for all volunteers.

Visit www.replantlove.com for more information, to register for the event, or to donate.

About Clarins

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. More than 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2023. Currently carbon neutral the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet – over 525,000 trees planted to date, Plastic Odyssey – a three-year expedition across three continents, 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution, and FEED — over 36 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2021.

*B Corp: founded in 2006 in the USA, a body that brings together companies wishing to affirm or reaffirm their societal mission and demonstrate their positive impact via global performance assessment every 3 years.

About the Malibu Foundation

Malibu Foundation is a non-profit organization that is working to help Southern California rebuild and recover after the Woolsey Fire. Our internal programs and partner organizations are doing everything they can to serve the full scope of the community's needs: housing, job placement, rebuilding, wellness, legal assistance, advocacy, and finance. We are also working to serve our environment and the beautiful flora and fauna that were also affected by the fires to create resilient communities. Malibu Foundation is committed to the long-term rebuilding of areas affected by the Woolsey Fire. Our goal is to ensure a climate resilient community that is sustainable. To achieve this, we coordinate with organizations in the public sector that provide economic development, emotional support, and advocacy to help us leverage our impact.

First Edition of Replant Love at Paramount Ranch on October 12, 2019 in Agoura Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Clarins and The Malibu Foundation )

