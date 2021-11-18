Ankura Consulting Group Announces Investment from HPS Investment Partners, LLC

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura" or "the Company"), an independent global expert services and advisory firm, along with its lead investor Madison Dearborn Partners ("MDP"), a leading private equity firm, today announced a strategic investment from HPS Investment Partners, LLC ("HPS"), a leading global investment firm, which will become a minority equity owner. The investment values the Company at $1.5 billion and is expected to close this calendar year.

Ankura Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ankura)

This marks a significant milestone in Ankura's remarkable growth story. The initial investment by funds managed by MDP in Ankura in 2016 helped launch the firm on a trajectory that has enabled Ankura to grow to more than 1,600 employees serving more than 3,000 clients across 55 countries. In this short time, Ankura has dramatically expanded and enhanced its services and solutions while attracting industry-leading practitioners from across the globe. With the backing of the investor group, Ankura enters its next phase of growth, grounded in its unwavering mission to Protect, Create and Recover Value for its clients.

"This new investment from HPS, alongside the continued commitment and support from MDP, demonstrates the strength and performance of our business and the abundance of opportunity and runway ahead of us," said Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura. "While our growth story, to date, is remarkable, we believe we are now positioned to accelerate our growth, creating even greater opportunities for our colleagues, and broadening the scope and end-to-end execution of services and solutions we provide to our clients around the world."

"We are thrilled with the progress that the Ankura team has made since 2016, creating a leading firm and demonstrating exceptional performance," commented Matthew Raino, Managing Director and Co-Head of the MDP Financial & Transaction Services team. "We are excited to continue working with Ankura in further building a truly differentiated consulting firm providing excellence and innovation to its clients, and we look forward to partnering with HPS in this journey."

MDP's capital markets group has structured and arranged the investment from HPS. Jefferies LLC and William Blair & Company are acting as financial advisors to Ankura. Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to HPS and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to Ankura.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to change, risk, disputes, finance, performance, distress, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,500 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivaled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

About Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP's formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of over $28 billion and has completed over 150 investments. MDP invests across five dedicated industry verticals, including financial and transaction services; basic industries; business and government software and services; health care; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com.

About HPS Investment Partners

HPS Investment Partners is a leading global investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure that include syndicated leveraged loans and high yield bonds to privately negotiated senior secured debt and mezzanine investments, asset-based leasing and private equity. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customized solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with approximately $75 billion of assets under management as of September 2021. For more information, please visit www.hpspartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ankura