Ampersand Invests in Alliance Pharma, Leading Bioanalytical CRO

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the healthcare sector, has announced an investment in Alliance Pharma ("Alliance"), a global leader in large and small molecule bioanalytical services. Headquartered in Malvern, PA., Alliance provides a full suite of discovery bioanalytical, DMPK, regulated bioanalysis, biomarker, LC-MS/MS, immunoassay, cell and gene therapy, and protein characterization assays. These capabilities support preclinical-through-Phase 4 studies run by a global customer base comprised of leading pharma and biotech companies.

Dave Patteson, Partner at Ampersand, stated "We are very excited to complete this investment in Alliance and partner with Founder and President Frank Li, who will remain a significant shareholder in the Company. Ampersand's goal is to help Alliance execute an aggressive growth strategy that will expand the Company's global reach, scientific capabilities, and operational capacity."

Frank Li, President of Alliance, stated "We are delighted to have Ampersand invest in Alliance. Ampersand's deep industry expertise, broad network, and capital resources will fortify Alliance Pharma's position as a market-leading global specialty CRO."

About Alliance Pharma

Founded in 2008, Alliance is a contract research organization (CRO) that specializes in advanced bioanalytical research services for both small and large molecule drugs, as well as drug metabolism studies to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' drug discovery and development programs. Alliance Pharma provides: quantitative LC-MS/MS analysis of small molecule drugs, metabolites, biomarkers, protein, peptides and oligonucleotides, as well as protein characterization services; immunoassay of proteins and antibody drug conjugates; immunogenicity assays (anti-drug antibody screening, confirmation, titer assessment, and Nab determination): cell-based bioassays; in vitro and in vivo drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic studies.

Alliance's mission is to build a trusted partnership with our partners & clients to support their successful drug development programs. Alliance's business philosophy is based on a foundation of trust, professional ethics, scientific excellence and regulatory compliance.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at ampersandcapital.com.

