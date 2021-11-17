Fall 2021 Grid® Report and Momentum Grid® Reports for Shipping name ShipHero as Leader in Shipping and Software, Signalling High Customer Satisfaction Rate

ShipHero Named Top Performer in Shipping by Leading Software Review Platform Fall 2021 Grid® Report and Momentum Grid® Reports for Shipping name ShipHero as Leader in Shipping and Software, Signalling High Customer Satisfaction Rate

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 [ https://www.g2.com/ ], the world's largest platform for business software reviews, ranks ShipHero [ https://shiphero.com/ ] as a Leader in Shipping Software and the number one Momentum Leader in Shipping for the Fall of 2021. ShipHero processes over $10 billion gross merchandise volume (GMV) annually, and serves over 5,000 e-commerce brands.

According to customer data from the G2 report on Shipping Software, 95% of users have given ShipHero a rating of 4 or 5 stars for overall performance. Similarly, ShipHero ranked high in terms of strategic company growth (93%), and likelihood of users to recommend ShipHero's products and services (88%).

"As a company that has always taken a customer-first approach to business, this latest recognition from Grid® Report strengthens our mission to deliver best-in-class services to customers across the United States," says Aaron Rubin, Founder and CEO of ShipHero. "E-commerce has never been more competitive, and it's crucial to be recognized as a reliable and leading shipping partner."

A total of eighteen shipping software providers ranked in the Fall 2021 report. Of the group, ShipHero was featured in the Leaders category, followed by the High Performers, Contenders, and Niche categories. Of the 328 reviews in the Leaders category, ShipHero earned the fourth-highest customer satisfaction rate and the sixth-highest scores for Market Presence and the G2 Score.

The Momentum Grid® Report for Shipping names ShipHero as the highest-ranking shipping software platform in three areas: Momentum Score, Satisfaction Score, and Momentum Grid Score. Only three shipping software providers qualified as a Momentum Leader, with ShipHero claiming the top spot. ShipHero outperformed in the following four out of five categories:

ShipHero scored 63%, compared to an average of 46%, on the Momentum Grid

ShipHero scored 97%, compared to an average of 40%, on Employee Growth

ShipHero scored 55%, compared to an average of 41%, on Review Growth

ShipHero scored 91%, compared to an average of 42%, on Social Growth

G2 ranks shipping software providers based on customer reviews from their user community, as well as data from online sources and social media networks. The Fall 2021 Grid® Report and Momentum Grid® Report for Shipping are based on scores from reviews collected through August 17, 2021.

To learn why hundreds of satisfied customers rank ShipHero as a leader in shipping, visit https://shiphero.com/ .

About ShipHero

ShipHero is a US based, leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment solutions that gives online retailers and third-party logistics providers the tools to ship more efficiently anywhere in the world. With more than 5,000 customers located around the globe, ShipHero offers online retailers a suite of services ranging from warehouse management software to outsourced fulfillment as a service. Some notable customers include Mars, Universal Music Group and Canadian Tire. Additionally, ShipHero is the official fulfillment network partner for Shopify, and is rapidly scaling a network of warehouses throughout the US to meet the growing demands of today's online retailers.

