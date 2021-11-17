Inmagene files two international patent applications

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO and HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene" or the "Company") announced that it has filed two international patent applications for its drug candidates, IMG-007 (OX40 antagonist) and IMG-008 (IL-36R antagonist). One application covers IMG-008's molecular sequence and the other covers improved development in IMG-007's formulation. Inmagene controls the global rights to develop and commercialize both drug candidates.

These are the first of a series of patent applications being prepared by Inmagene, demonstrating the Company's strong innovation capabilities. Guided by global scientific and clinical intelligence, leveraging the potential for China's high-efficiency drug development resources, Inmagene is advancing 12 "smart" innovation programs, creating new drug candidates, such as IMG-008, from scratch.

About Inmagene

Inmagene, with wholly owned subsidiaries in San Diego, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Wuhan, is a global clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immunology-related diseases. Believing in "borderless innovation", the Inmagene team strives to integrate efficient resources worldwide to make such therapeutics available to patients globally. The Company is building a robust development pipeline of nearly 20 drug candidates, one of which, Izokibep (IMG-020), has entered global phase 2 trials for multiple indications.

Inmagene is operating 12 "smart" innovation programs to create and develop novel drug candidates for the global market. It also in-licenses drug candidates for the Asia markets and, together with its partners, carries out global development activities, including multi-center clinical trials. Inmagene has formed strategic partnerships with Affibody AB, TWIB and Kissei to develop and commercialize 7 highly innovative drug candidates.

About IMG-007 (OX40 antagonist)

IMG-007, an antibody targeting OX40, is a drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, such as graft versus host disease, asthma, atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. Preclinical trial data has demonstrated that IMG-007 has superior activity as compared to a leading competitor. IMG-007, in-licensed from HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM), is under CMC and toxicological development and the Company plans to submit IMG-007's IND application by the first half of 2022.

About IMG-008 (IL-36R antagonist)

IMG-008, internally-created by Inmagene, is an antibody targeting IL-36R. It is a drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including palmoplantar pustulosis, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, inflammatory bowel disease and generalized pustular psoriasis. Preclinical results have demonstrated that IMG-008 has a longer half-life, higher exposure, and stronger activity as compared to a leading competitor. The Company plans to submit IMG-008's IND application in the second half of 2022.

For additional information, please visit www.inmagenebio.com

