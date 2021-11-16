The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur Magazine Name the Top Undergrad & Grad Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2022 -- University of Houston #1 on Undergraduate List / Rice #1 on Graduate List

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review ® and Entrepreneur® today announced the results of The Princeton Review's 16th annual ranking of undergraduate and graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies.

Based on a survey the education services company conducted in summer 2021 of nearly 300 schools with entrepreneurship offerings, The Princeton Review's ranking tallies took into account more than 40 data points about the schools.

The project's two main ranking lists name the top 50 undergraduate and top 50 graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies overall. This year, The Princeton Review also tallied sub-lists that name the schools among the 100 overall that ranked highest within their regions: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West, and International.

Entrepreneur will publish a feature on the regional lists of top schools for entrepreneurship studies in its December issue, available on newsstands November 23. The feature includes statistics about the schools' courses, faculty, enrollment, tuition, and other subjects. Entrepreneur will also report the top 50 undergraduate and top 50 graduate schools overall in a feature on its website at https://www.entrepreneur.com/topcolleges.

On the top 50 undergraduate schools list, the University of Houston earned the #1 spot while Rice University was #1 on the top 50 graduate schools list. Both schools are additionally impressive as "three-peats": they have been #1 on those lists for three consecutive years. The top 10 schools on the two overall lists as well as a list of schools ranked #1 in the regional lists are below.

"Since the mid-2000s when we first reported these ranking lists, student interest in entrepreneurship has grown dramatically, as has the commitment to entrepreneurship studies within higher education," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's editor in chief. "Equally impressive have been the extraordinary contributions of the business community to these programs. We heartily recommend the fine schools that made our entrepreneurship studies ranking lists this year. Their faculties are outstanding. Their programs have robust experiential components, and their students receive awesome mentoring and networking support that will serve them for years to come."

"The value of entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial thinking continues to grow in our daily lives," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "We're now seeing Americans start businesses at the fastest rate in a decade. By sharing this list, we want to continue to provide the much-needed information that people are looking for to forge their path to entrepreneurship. This list is a valuable reference tool for where future leaders can attain the knowledge, community and training grounds to succeed on that path."

The top 10 schools on The Princeton Review overall list "Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies" are:

University of Houston (TX) Babson College (MA) Brigham Young University (UT) The University of Texas at Austin University of Southern California Tecnológico de Monterrey ( Mexico ) Washington University in St. Louis (MO) University of Michigan—Ann Arbor Baylor University (TX) University of Maryland—College Park

The top 10 schools on The Princeton Review overall list "Top 50 Graduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies" are:

Rice University (TX) Northwestern University (IL) Babson College (MA) University of Michigan—Ann Arbor The University of Texas at Austin University of California—Los Angeles University of Southern California University of Washington University of Rochester (NY) Northeastern University (MA)

The #1 undergraduate schools on The Princeton Review's sub-lists by region are:

Northeast: Babson College (MA)

Southeast: North Carolina State University

Midwest: Washington University in St. Louis (MO)

West: University of Houston (TX)

International: Tecnológico de Monterrey (Mexico)

The #1 graduate schools on The Princeton Review's sub-lists by region are:

Northeast: Babson College (MA)

Southeast: North Carolina State University

Midwest: Northwestern University (IL)

West: Rice University (TX)

International: Concordia University (Canada)

Some exceptional statistics about top-ranked schools on the lists :

At the University of Houston (#1 on the overall undergraduate list), alumni of its entrepreneurship studies program launched 698 startups over the past five years.

At Rice University (#1 on the overall graduate list), graduates of its entrepreneurship center have raised more than $693,000,000 in funding for their companies over the past five years.

At Babson College (#1 on the regional Northeast undergraduate and graduate lists), 100% of the faculty at its center for entrepreneurship have entrepreneurial experience.

At the Tecnológico de Monterrey (#1 on the international undergraduate list), 20,000 students are enrolled in classes at the school's institute for entrepreneurship.

Detailed profiles of all schools on the lists as well as information about the methodology for the rankings and the project survey are accessible at www.princetonreview.com/entrepreneur. The 60-question survey included questions on: the percentage of faculty, students, and alumni actively and successfully involved in entrepreneurial endeavors; the number and reach of mentorship programs; scholarships and grants for entrepreneurial studies; and the level of support for school-sponsored business plan competitions.

The Princeton Review is also known for its annual ranking lists of undergraduate colleges in dozens of categories, its rankings of undergraduate and graduate programs in game design, and its rankings of graduate business and law schools. All schools that participate in the company's surveys for its rankings are considered for The Princeton Review lists. Schools that do not participate are ineligible for consideration.

