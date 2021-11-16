OTC Markets Group Welcomes Dolly Varden Silver Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Dolly Varden Silver Corporation ("Dolly Varden") upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DOLLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Our international and US shareholders are an important part of the Dolly Varden growth strategy and we are grateful for their continued support" said Shawn Khunkhun, the Dolly Varden CEO and Director. "We are pleased to provide our current and future investors expanded access to information and trading liquidity."

Burns, Figa & Will, P.C. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on the Dolly Varden silver properties located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, 25km by road from deep tide water. The 8,800 hectare (88km2) properties host a robust high-grade mineral resource and are considered to be highly prospective for hosting further high-grade deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.