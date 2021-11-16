Dunn Benefits Licenses TALON Platform For "Transparency In Coverage Rule" And "No Surprises Act" Compliance, Safe Harbor

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology firm TALON announced today that Indiana-based third-party administrator Dunn & Associates Benefits Administrators, Inc. ("Dunn") has licensed TALON's turn-key solution to meet compliance with the federal Transparency in Coverage Rule ("Rule") and No Surprises Act, ("Act"). Dunn's partnership with TALON provides a comprehensive compliant platform for its employer group clients to satisfy the Transparency in Coverage Rule and meet several otherwise highly complex requirements of the mandates that commence January 1, 2022.

Image for Mobile

"After conducting a thorough evaluation of all options, we are thrilled to implement TALON's solution to achieve compliance with the federal mandates on January 1," said Cathy Dunn, President of Dunn Benefits. "Through this partnership Dunn additionally offers safe harbor for these federal mandates to our clients as we help foster an efficient healthcare marketplace not seen before. We are excited to bring this positive, transformative change, helping our clients' plan participants lower their out-of-pocket costs as we aim to help reduce their overall healthcare spend."

"This Act and Rule herald a monumental consumer-centric shift in American healthcare price transparency," said TALON president and CEO Mark Galvin. "Our platform offers compliance to these imminent federal requirements that include publication of machine-readable files containing negotiated rates, allowed coverage amounts and prescription drugs, as well as offering to plan participants an internet-based self-service tool for "apples to apples" comparison shopping for healthcare services and items. Dunn's adoption of our solution is indicative of its market leading, client-first orientation and culture."

To download TALON's Planning Guide covering the Transparency in Coverage Rule, No Surprises Act and TALON's turn-key solution, click here.

About MMS Analytics Inc. d/b/a TALON

TALON's vision is to create and supply America's market-driven healthcare system. TALON is preparing clients across America to comply with the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act. Its MyMedicalShopper™, a mobile-first app that arms consumers with the information they need to make intelligent healthcare purchasing decisions, served as the prototype for the federal mandates. Founded in 2014, TALON is based in Portsmouth, N.H. www.TALONhealthtech.com.

About Dunn & Associates Benefits Administrators, Inc.

Founded in the late 1970s, Dunn & Associates Benefits Administrators, Inc. is one of the first third-party administrators in Indiana. For more than 40 years, Dunn has been committed to being on the forefront of benefits administration, helping employers manage their employee benefit programs in the most cost-effective manner. Learn more at www.dunnbenefit.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MMS Analytics Inc. d/b/a TALON