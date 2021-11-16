CENTEGIX and FiveStones Safety help Friendswood Independent School District protect students and staff with Innovative CrisisAlert Solution Texas School District Partners with industry-leading technology company and Texas-based safety and security experts to install best-in-class incident alerting solution.

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Friendswood Independent School District (Texas) has embarked on an innovative security project with FiveStones Safety that equips its campuses with the award-winning CENTEGIX CrisisAlert™ solution to increase safety and security district-wide.

(PRNewsfoto/CENTEGIX)

"This is the next step in Friendswood ISD's efforts to create the safest learning environments possible for students and staff," said Thad Roher, Superintendent, Friendswood ISD. "We believe that a first-class education begins with teachers and students who have peace of mind in the classroom."

CENTEGIX CrisisAlert allows teachers and staff to call for help with a simple click of a button on a wearable badge. CrisisAlert is unique for its ability to deliver precise alert location, immediate audio and visual incident notifications (including lighted strobes, screen messages, and intercom integration), and 100% full campus coverage. In the event of a school lock-down/lock-out emergency, the solution connects communications to local law enforcement and provides first responders with precise location information enabling them to respond faster in any situation.

Friendswood partnered with FiveStones Safety for its expertise in comprehensive safety and security solutions to K-12 schools across Texas. "This solution is a game-changer. It empowers teachers and administrators to instantly and easily call for help in everyday emergencies such as a medical event or extreme crisis like a credible gun threat on campus or inclement weather," said Craig Hawkesworth, President of FiveStones Safety.

J.T. Patton, Executive Director of Safety and Operations, said, "This safety project will not only make our schools safer but will also drive collaboration and response across the district and local law enforcement agencies. It is truly an end-to-end solution that we are thrilled to implement."

"We are proud to help Friendswood ISD accomplish their safety and security goals using our innovative technology. CrisisAlert empowers staff to respond with confidence in any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme," said Brent Cobb, President of CENTEGIX.

The Friendswood ISD project is the most recent FiveStones Safety and CENTEGIX collaboration in Texas, after Argyle ISD in March of 2021. The system continues to gain adoption and recognition in the safety and security industry. Most recently, CrisisAlert earned 2021 Campus Safety BEST Winner awards in 2 categories.

About FiveStones Safety

FiveStone Safety delivers comprehensive safety and security solutions to K-12 schools across the state of Texas. Our collaborative team of industry experts develops customized programs that help you achieve your goals. To learn how FiveStones Safety helps K-12 schools, visit www.fivestonessafety.com .

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX innovates technology to save and enrich lives. Our CrisisAlert™ solution is an IoT incident alert platform that utilizes a wearable badge, mobile and desktop applications, and a mesh network to provide campus-wide protection. CrisisAlert is a force multiplier, allowing staff and security professionals to request assistance and implement emergency protocols for incidents from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX protects over 1.5 million students and staff in over 1,600 locations nationwide. We exceed the limitations of legacy communications devices and single-dimensional mobile apps, because in a crisis: Every. Second. Matters. To learn more about CENTEGIX, please visit www.centegix.com.

