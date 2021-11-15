Mobifitness Just Released Its Turbo Exercise Bike-Commercial-grade quality, residential-grade price

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobifitness just released its turbo exercise bike in US. The main highlight of Mobi Turbo Bike is that the product features an artistic design and fits into the home perfectly.

Mobi Turbo Exercise Bike

What makes the Turbo Bike special in the exercise bike field?

Paired with a FREE app and course experience, Turbo Bike boasts 32 resistance levels and vertical and horizontal seat, people can also have access to online tournament with their friends. Above all, it is of commercial-grade quality with a residential-grade price.

Features:

Compact size in well-designed style

Sweat-absorbing handle

Stationary bike with Easy knob control

Ergonomic features comfortable seat

Free App Smart Experience (Digital experience enhanced by app)

Free course and online tournament (Stay motivated and engaged with competitions, group challengers)

12 KG flywheel with 32 resistance levels

App supports resistance adjustment

Vertical and horizontal seat and handlebar adjustment

Wooden bracket for your smartphone/tablet

Compatible with many world class apps .(Zwift, Kinomap)

About Mobifitness

Mobifitness is a smart fitness equipment brand with office in UK. The company dedicates itself to high-end technology and fabulous design and incorporates it into daily life. The company specifically emphasizes every detail via craftsmanship technology class game service. Mobi also aims to attract more people to fall in love with sports and represent a new self. The core values adopted by the company are preciseness, focus, infinity, and mutual.

The products are manufactured with intelligent sensors and by adopting modern spares. The company aims to establish a new set of intelligent exercise modes. The product team primarily focuses on improving user interactive experience and user experience including redefining the exercise agitation. Mobifitness is committed to bringing products with a sense of art and quality to consumers. Mobifitness also specializes in rowers, treadmills and ellipticals. Turbo Bike is the first product to the customers in Amazon.

Website: https://www.mobifitness.com/

Mobi Turbo Bike Features

The bike is manufactured with attention to detail. An artistic design sets its apart from it competitors, and also reflects all the details and craftsmanship in every segment.

The Mobi Turbo Bike provides a free App smart experience, free online course experience, and free online tournament.

The bike ships with a 12kg flywheel with 32 resistance levels, featuring a strong frame with a compact size which can fit for in-home use perfectly.

With Bluetooth capabilities, Turbo Bike can connect the phone or tablet easily and a wooden bracket makes it easy to mount the devices.

The mobile app is capable of adjusting the resistance level with precise control of the knob.

Moreover, the Mobi Turbo Bike includes a vertical and horizontal seat paired with handlebar adjustment.

Warranty & Guarantee

The Mobi Turbo Bike includes a one-year limited parts and labor warranty.

Availability

The Mobi Turbo Bike is available now at $899 on Amazon. Mobi turbo bike will set new benchmarks in the smart vehicle segment because of the abundant features and specifications.

For more information visit:

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09B1QL5DK

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobifitness_global/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mobifitness-109618368114906



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobi