Kinetic Sand™ and Artist Dan Lam Encourage You to Touch the Art this November "Sensory Play: Please Do Touch The Art," a Multi-Sensory Art Installation Hosted at Waterfall Mansion & Gallery

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic SandTM, the original squeezable sand from leading global children's entertainment company Spin Master, is collaborating with artist Dan Lam to host an interactive installation for all ages -- Sensory Play: Please Do Touch The Art -- at Waterfall Mansion & Gallery in New York City on November 20 and 21. Designed to bring creativity and self-expression, as well as Lam's creative process to life, the exhibit, made of Kinetic Sand, invites guests to touch, feel and play, tearing down the traditional fourth wall of art.

As no surprise to parents, sensory play is an ever-essential tool for developing creative, social and motor skills in kids. Now, with the burgeoning trend of multi-sensory experiences and ASMR, parents and children alike are seeking opportunity to stimulate the five primary senses.

"Seeing art can be seen as a passive act," said Lam. "This installation explores the usually-discouraged touch aspect of art using Kinetic Sand. I invite guests to get their hands in the sand and become collaborators, artists even, and experience art in a whole new way."

The exhibit will consist of two floors and two main installations featuring Lam's signature Blobs and Squishes, and a variety of colorful, gumdrop-shaped sculptures that represent an extension of her visual vocabulary. Using Kinetic Sand, guests can let their creativity flow, building on Lam's work. Upon show close, the installations will be in their final form and considered complete.

"Interest in sensory play has really grown over the past year and this increased demand is not limited to kids, but their parents and adult friends, too," said Laura Henderson, Spin Master's EVP of Marketing. "By partnering with Lam, we are bringing to families an interactive artistic experience like no other."

To learn more and for tickets, visit waterfall-gallery.com/kinetic-sand-dan-lam-sensory-play. Event is free and open to all ages. In accordance with the New York City mandate, all visitors aged 12 and above will be required to show proof of vaccination. Valid photo ID is required for all visitors 18 and older.

Sensory Play: Please Do Touch The Art exhibit was conceived in partnership with creative agency L&C NYC, art curatorial advisory from Waterfall Mansion & Gallery.

