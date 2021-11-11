Squid Game Star, Hoyeon Jung, Karrueche Tran And Stars Drink Clean Inside the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards In New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent, award-winning No/Low spirits brand CleanCo was the drink of choice for celebrity and style attendees inside the Council of Fashion Designers of America [CFDA] awards this evening; with some of the biggest names in fashion choosing to imbibe Clean during the exclusive event.

[Latoia Fitzgerald and Karrueche Tran, pictured at the CleanCo bar, 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York – Credit Neil Rasmus/BFA.com]

Squid Game star and model, HoYeon Jung and Mary-Kate Olsen were among the many high-profile stars choosing Clean over full-strength alcoholic serves, as the health and wellbeing trend gains momentum.

This year marks a major shift for the event, as it the first time the prestigious fashion awards have chosen to include a full-service Clean bar at the event in The Pool + The Grill, New York City (formally The Four Seasons Restaurant).

Clean cocktails were designed specifically for guests, including the Clean CFDA Martini; a recipe born from a collaboration with Tom Ford and CleanCo mixologists.

The reimagined formula is inspired by a classic Dry Martini, combined into an elegant non-alcoholic cocktail made from Clean G, vermouth replacement, Clean T, honey and quintessentially British tea, Earl Grey.

Guests including Latoia Fitzgerald and Karrueche Tran, also sipped on tailor-made creations including a Clean 75 (a take on the iconic 'French 75'), as well as simple serves including a Clean G&T and Clean Paloma.

CleanCo, which has just launched in the US, is for those who want to drink Clean or lighten their serves with full-strength and no-alcohol combinations without compromising on flavor.

The awards saw a talented array of icons and honorees join America's biggest fundraiser for CFDA Scholarship programs.

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards celebrate and uphold excellence in design, nurture innovation, and foster connection across a diverse community. This year the CFDA's membership featured more than 450 of America's very best womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessories designers.

This fall, the Council of Fashion Designers of America [CFDA] welcomed CleanCo, a leading independent, award winning No/Low spirits brand, as an Official Partner for 2021 to their renowned fashion celebration.

[Vera Wang, Yeohlee Teng and Iman spotted at CleanCo bar – Credit Neil Rasmus/BFA.com]

[Bottle display at the CleanCo bar inside the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards – Credit Neil Rasmus/BFA.com]

[HoYeon Jung enjoyed Clean cocktails at America’s biggest night of fashion, the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York – Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com]

[Teetotal Zendaya pictured with Tom Ford – Credit Neil Rasmus/BFA.com]

