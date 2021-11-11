Cuvée Coffee Expands into Select Walmart Stores Nationwide with Single Serve Filter Bag Format

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuvée Coffee, a nationally recognized specialty coffee roaster, is pleased to announce its expansion into over 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide. Starting November 8th, customers will have the opportunity to shop Cuvée Coffee's single serve filter bags produced by its partner manufacturer, NuZee, Inc., a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats.

Cuvée Coffee Single Serve Filter Bags

"NuZee is thrilled to see our partner roasters, Cuvée Coffee, expand their customer reach with the single serve filter bags at select Walmart locations nationwide,'' said Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer at NuZee. "This partnership is offering a new way for coffee-lovers to easily access this high quality and convenient format, that is ideal for those on the go to enjoy life's adventures."

Known as an innovative and pioneering coffee brand, Cuvée has made these convenient and elevated filter bags that can be used on the go without the need for brewing equipment. Each single serve filter bag holds 14.2 grams of Cuvée's freshly ground, medium roast house blend called Solo. Similar to a tea bag, the coffee can be brewed with hot water for 4-6 minutes or cold water for 12-24 hours. The filter bag is nitro-sealed to ensure freshness.

"The filter bags are a testament to how important convenience and quality are to us at Cuvée. I love how easy it is to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee on the move without any extra brewing or grinding equipment. I always throw them in my bag when I'm camping, hiking, or traveling because they're lightweight and hardly take up any room. The only thing you need is some hot or cold water and you've got yourself a great cup of coffee. I'm incredibly excited about our partnership with NuZee and the opportunity to be on Walmart shelves around the country so more people can experience the convenience of these filter bags."

To learn more about Cuvée Coffee, please visit: https://cuveecoffee.com/. For more information on how to work with NuZee, visit www.mynuzee.com.

About Cuvée Coffee

Cuvée Coffee started as an experiment in craft – one that continues to this day. Founder, Mike McKim has been providing independent coffee houses and coffee enthusiasts with sustainable artisan blends, single origin, and estate coffees since 1998. Cuvée Coffee is a nationally recognized specialty coffee roaster with its roots firmly established in Texas.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

