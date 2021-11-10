Each day from Dec.13 through Dec.24, U.S. customers can get a different menu item for free from the Mariah Menu on the McDonald's app with a $1 minimum purchase

Mariah Carey Takes the Holidays Up an Octave with 12 Days of McDonald's® Deals Each day from Dec.13 through Dec.24, U.S. customers can get a different menu item for free from the Mariah Menu on the McDonald's app with a $1 minimum purchase

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All McDonald's wants this holiday season is for you... to join Mariah Carey for 12 days of deals. Because when an iconic holiday superstar is a fan of the Golden Arches, it's only right to begin the season by gifting customers an entire menu full of free* goodies. From Mariah's own favorite, a classic Cheeseburger, to soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies, we made a list of some of our fans' favorite menu items and checked it twice. The Mariah Menu will make its debut in the U.S. on Dec.13, featuring a different free item** each day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald's app.

"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles," said Mariah Carey. "Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."

The Mariah Menu takes our celebrity signature orders to the next level with daily deals that are exclusively available through the McDonald's app and specially curated to kick-start the holiday season. More than just a meal, it's a whole menu, fit for one of the best-selling female artists of all time.

"Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn't think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season," said Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement of McDonald's USA. "Just like McDonald's brings people around the table with their favorite orders, Mariah's music connects us all during this time of the year. We're so excited to team up to bring even more holiday cheer to our fans."

The Mariah Menu items will be served in fun and festive packaging inspired by Mariah's love for the holidays and chic style. We have worked with Mariah to create a design we know the Lambily and McDonald's fans will love. You'll know the bags when you see them... just like you know her famed holiday jingle from the song's first notes.

Stay tuned on the McDonald's app for more surprises from McDonald's and Mariah Carey! To access the daily deals, simply download the McDonald's app and visit the deals section to add to your order.

*Available only at participating McDonald's in the local area. Valid 1x/day with $1 min. purchase (excl. tax) from Dec. 13-24. See app for details.

**Full list of daily deals: Dec. 13 – Big Mac®; Dec. 14 – McChicken®; Dec. 15 – Bakery Item; Dec. 16 – 6-pc Chicken McNuggets®; Dec. 17 – Cheeseburger; Dec. 18 – Hotcakes; Dec. 19 – McDouble®; Dec. 20 – Apple Pie; Dec. 21 – Sausage McMuffin® with Egg; Dec. 22 – Double Cheeseburger; Dec. 23 – Sausage Biscuit; Dec. 24 – Chocolate Chip Cookies.

