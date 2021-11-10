WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officially revealed at CES Unveiled in New York City this evening, EarlySense®, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its InSight+® sensing technology system.

EarlySense® InSight+® Earns CES 2022 Innovation Award

EarlySense will be showcasing its InSight+ system (an investigational device not yet available for sale), at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022 as well as in the company's show Exhibit Suite, details of which can be found on the dedicated InSight+ website page.

"We're proud to be honored by the CES judging panel alongside such an esteemed group of companies and colleagues," said Matt Johnson, CEO of EarlySense. "People want to be cared for at home and we believe this recognition indicates the critical importance of technology that delivers on those virtual care solutions."

As shared with CES Innovation award judges, EarlySense InSight+ is built on the company's medical-grade technology and re-engineered for the home, utilizing a contact-free, under-the-mattress sensor to collect patient vital signs, sleep and movement data continuously and passively. A cellular hub securely transmits that data to the EarlySense cloud, where it can be integrated into care management systems and dashboards.

The data collected from patients through the InSight+ sensor includes sleep stages, sleep trends, sleep scoring, overnight breathing patterns, heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, respiratory rate variability and body movement levels.

Using years of data from its monitoring solutions in hospitals as a baseline, the solution applies smart pattern detection and Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to flag subtle shifts in patient vital signs and core biometrics, with the intent to help healthcare providers visualize clinical marker changes and flag early signs of patient deterioration.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of more than 1,800 submissions. The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, will be housed online, on the CES Innovation Awards website.

About EarlySense:

EarlySense® is the global leader in 100-percent contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions. Used worldwide in hospitals, post-acute care facilities and in the home, the company's technology and predictive data science applications empower providers, clinicians and patients with continuous multi-vital data and actionable insights that improve quality of life and patient outcomes across the care continuum. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the company's website at www.earlysense.com.

