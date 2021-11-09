Western Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced third-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $250.2 million, or $0.61 per common unit (diluted), with third-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $531.6 million, third-quarter 2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $391.3 million, and third-quarter 2021 Free cash flow(1) totaling $320.0 million.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Executed a debt tender offer and repaid $500.0 million of Senior notes due 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2026 for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $521.9 million , decreasing the Partnership's annualized borrowing costs by $20.6 million (2) .

Repurchased 4.5 million common units for aggregate consideration of $88.1 million during the third quarter as part of the previously announced buyback program of up to $250.0 million of the Partnership's common units through December 31, 2021 . Since announcing the buyback program, the Partnership has repurchased approximately 8.0 million common units for aggregate consideration of $136.9 million through September 30, 2021 .

Received an upgrade for WES Operating's long-term debt from "BB" to "BB+" from Standard & Poor's, decreasing the Partnership's annualized borrowing costs by approximately $7.9 million , and a revised outlook rating from "Stable" to "Positive" from Fitch.

Increased Regional Oil Treating Facility capacity by 20-percent, or 36 MBbls/d, for minimal capital to meet expected growth in Delaware Basin oil volumes.

__________________________________________________ (1) Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Annualized borrowing costs calculated using the effective coupon rates as of September 30, 2021.

On November 12, 2021, WES will pay its third-quarter 2021 per-unit distribution of $0.323, which represents a 1.3-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution and is consistent with an annualized distribution growth of 5-percent. Third-quarter 2021 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $185.4 million. Third-quarter 2021 and year-to-date capital expenditures(1) totaled $82.0 million and $224.3 million, respectively. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter include a non-cash increase to revenue of $19 million associated with a revenue recognition cumulative adjustment related to reversal of constrained revenues.

"The consistent execution of our strategic priorities has led to our strong third-quarter results and positions us for continued success," said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Across the organization, our best-in-class teams continue to pursue cost and capital efficiencies, attract additional volumes on our systems, and maximize our asset value."

"With our expansive asset footprint and strong producer relationships in the Delaware Basin, we continue to capitalize on robust activity levels in this world-class producing basin. For the third-consecutive quarter, throughput increased across all three products within the Delaware Basin, contributing to our outperformance."

"Due to our outperformance this quarter, we now expect to finish the year above the high end of our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.825 to $1.925 billion. Furthermore, we expect to be below the high end of our 2021 capital expenditure range of $275 million to $375 million. This expectation reflects a slight shift in producer activity into 2022, thus reducing capital requirements in 2021, and our team's continued focus on reducing costs and enhancing operational efficiencies."

Mr. Ure continued, "Our operational results have again set the stage for significant free cash flow generation, which provides the resources needed to reduce debt and improve the health of our balance sheet. We've been able to reduce our outstanding Senior Notes by more than $930 million year to date, or 12 percent of our year-end 2020 balance, through the retirement of our 2021 maturity and successful execution of our recent tender offer. With third-quarter Debt-to-Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA below 3.7x, we are well below our 2021 target of 4.0x and nearing our 2022 target of 3.5x."

__________________________________________________ (1) Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

"We remain committed to returning value to stakeholders through continued distribution growth and opportunistically executing the remaining $113 million available under the unit buyback program."

Third-quarter 2021 total natural-gas throughput(1) averaged 4.1 Bcf/d, representing a 4-percent sequential-quarter decrease. This decrease primarily relates to (i) decreased volumes at the Bison treating facility, which was sold to a third party during the second quarter of 2021, and (ii) production declines in the DJ Basin and areas around the Marcellus Interest and Springfield gas-gathering systems.

Third-quarter 2021 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(1) averaged 641 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter decrease. This decrease primarily relates to production declines in the DJ Basin and decreased volumes on our equity investments.

Third-quarter 2021 total throughput for produced-water assets(1) averaged 735 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter increase.

____________________________________________________ (1) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for

natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands except per-unit amounts

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues and other















Service revenues – fee based

$ 650,482



$ 636,522



$ 1,841,742



$ 1,980,546

Service revenues – product based

28,812



12,316



88,267



35,237

Product sales

84,298



30,106



227,359



108,491

Other

248



100



577



838

Total revenues and other

763,840



679,044



2,157,945



2,125,112

Equity income, net – related parties

48,506



61,026



159,337



176,788

Operating expenses















Cost of product

83,232



31,739



250,245



153,611

Operation and maintenance

140,838



132,293



434,198



436,670

General and administrative

50,409



41,578



139,973



118,466

Property and other taxes

13,641



19,392



45,992



57,263

Depreciation and amortization

139,002



132,564



407,404



384,688

Long-lived asset and other impairments

1,594



34,640



29,198



200,575

Goodwill impairment

—



—



—



441,017

Total operating expenses

428,716



392,206



1,307,010



1,792,290

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(364)



(768)



278



(3,651)

Operating income (loss)

383,266



347,096



1,010,550



505,959

Interest income – Anadarko note receivable

—



3,286



—



11,736

Interest expense

(93,257)



(95,571)



(287,040)



(278,811)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

(24,655)



1,632



(24,944)



10,372

Other income (expense), net

110



720



(1,013)



612

Income (loss) before income taxes

265,464



257,163



697,553



249,868

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,826



3,028



4,403



3,792

Net income (loss)

263,638



254,135



693,150



246,076

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,913



7,524



20,375



(17,045)

Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream

Partners, LP

$ 255,725



$ 246,611



$ 672,775



$ 263,121

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):















Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners,

LP

$ 255,725



$ 246,611



$ 672,775



$ 263,121

General partner interest in net (income) loss

(5,527)



(5,132)



(14,484)



(5,462)

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 250,198



$ 241,479



$ 658,291



$ 257,659

Net income (loss) per common unit – basic

$ 0.61



$ 0.55



$ 1.60



$ 0.58

Net income (loss) per common unit – diluted

$ 0.61



$ 0.55



$ 1.59



$ 0.58

Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic

411,909



438,857



412,690



442,255

Weighted-average common units outstanding – diluted

412,714



438,926



413,150



442,275



Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

thousands except number of units

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Total current assets

$ 756,710



$ 943,064

Net property, plant, and equipment

8,524,081



8,709,945

Other assets

2,138,587



2,177,018

Total assets

$ 11,419,378



$ 11,830,027

Total current liabilities

$ 1,307,342



$ 960,935

Long-term debt

6,399,874



7,415,832

Asset retirement obligations

271,022



260,283

Other liabilities

344,694



297,765

Total liabilities

8,322,932



8,934,815

Equity and partners' capital







Common units (408,610,916 and 413,839,863 units issued and outstanding at September 30,

2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively)

2,965,944



2,778,339

General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021, and

December 31, 2020)

(11,286)



(17,208)

Noncontrolling interests

141,788



134,081

Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital

$ 11,419,378



$ 11,830,027



Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 693,150



$ 246,076

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and

changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

407,404



384,688

Long-lived asset and other impairments

29,198



200,575

Goodwill impairment

—



441,017

(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

(278)



3,651

(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

24,944



(10,372)

Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps

—



(19,181)

Change in other items, net

(49,424)



(114,561)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,104,994



$ 1,131,893

Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

$ (217,757)



$ (372,262)

Purchases from related parties

(2,000)



—

Contributions to equity investments - related parties

(3,683)



(19,017)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

30,075



21,750

Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

8,002



—

(Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other

(1,924)



(57,141)

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (187,287)



$ (426,670)

Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$ 400,000



$ 3,681,173

Repayments of debt

(1,132,966)



(3,780,390)

Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

(11,757)



691

Distributions to Partnership unitholders

(398,896)



(563,579)

Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

(2,734)



(3,923)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating

(9,934)



(11,545)

Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties

6,673



22,674

Finance lease payments

(5,295)



(12,241)

Unit repurchases

(104,366)



—

Other

(3,492)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ (1,262,767)



$ (667,140)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ (345,060)



$ 38,083

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

444,922



99,962

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 99,862



$ 138,045



Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.

Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)



Adjusted Gross Margin





Three Months Ended thousands

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted gross margin







Total revenues and other

$ 763,840



$ 719,131

Less:







Cost of product

83,232



78,044

Depreciation and amortization

139,002



137,849

Gross margin

541,606



503,238

Add:







Distributions from equity investments

62,711



70,947

Depreciation and amortization

139,002



137,849

Less:







Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

19,725



17,585

Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

18,187



17,213

Adjusted gross margin

$ 705,407



$ 677,236

Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets

$ 492,708



$ 469,409

Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets

148,939



150,317

Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets

63,760



57,510











(1) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner

interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)



Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended thousands

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income (loss)

$ 263,638



$ 238,277

Add:







Distributions from equity investments

62,711



70,947

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

6,979



7,121

Interest expense

93,257



95,290

Income tax expense

1,826



1,465

Depreciation and amortization

139,002



137,849

Impairments

1,594



12,738

Other expense

4



30

Less:







Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(364)



1,225

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

(24,655)



—

Equity income, net – related parties

48,506



58,666

Other income

109



84

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

13,835



12,616

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 531,580



$ 491,126

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 391,333



$ 452,111

Interest (income) expense, net

93,257



95,290

Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(1,871)



(1,914)

Current income tax expense (benefit)

824



749

Other (income) expense, net

(110)



(84)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

8,702



9,232

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

61,609



38,982

Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

(17,204)



(55,758)

Other items, net

8,875



(34,866)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(13,835)



(12,616)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 531,580



$ 491,126

Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 391,333



$ 452,111

Net cash used in investing activities

(80,883)



(59,932)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(516,161)



(142,982)











(1) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner

interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)



Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended thousands

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 391,333



$ 452,111

Less:







Capital expenditures

79,829



78,145

Contributions to equity investments – related parties

175



3,422

Add:







Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

8,702



9,232

Free cash flow

$ 320,031



$ 379,776

Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 391,333



$ 452,111

Net cash used in investing activities

(80,883)



(59,932)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(516,161)



(142,982)



Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)







Gathering, treating, and transportation

378



534

Processing

3,416



3,433

Equity investments (1)

443



457

Total throughput

4,237



4,424

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

156



159

Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets

4,081



4,265

Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)







Gathering, treating, and transportation

304



315

Equity investments (3)

350



386

Total throughput

654



701

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

13



14

Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets

641



687

Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)







Gathering and disposal

750



702

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

15



14

Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets

735



688

Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)

$ 1.31



$ 1.21

Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)

2.52



2.40

Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)

0.94



0.92

























(1) Represents the 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share

of average Red Bluff Express throughput. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-

gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (3) Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average

TEG, TEP, Whitethorn, and Saddlehorn throughput; 33.33% share of average FRP throughput; and 15% share of average Panola and Cactus

II throughput. (4) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES

for natural-gas assets. (5) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable

to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets. (6) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to

WES for produced-water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d) Delaware Basin 1,274



1,244

DJ Basin 1,368



1,413

Equity investments 443



457

Other 1,152



1,310

Total throughput for natural-gas assets 4,237



4,424

Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 185



184

DJ Basin 87



98

Equity investments 350



386

Other 32



33

Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets 654



701

Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 750



702

Total throughput for produced-water assets 750



702



