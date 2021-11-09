Tyson 2.0 Announces Company Board of Directors

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson 2.0, a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson, today announced the composition of its Board of Directors including cannabis industry executives Chad Bronstein, Sammy Dorf, Adam Wilks as well as financial leaders including Andrew DeFrancesco. The former World Heavyweight Champion's latest venture into the cannabis space will produce and bring to market innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for their purity and precision at widely accessible price-points.

Chad Bronstein will serve as board chairman. He is currently Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fyllo , the leader in compliance-first SaaS solutions for highly regulated industries. He also serves as Chairman of the board of Wesana, a life science company on a journey to treat traumatic brain injury and mental illness through psychedelics, Bronstein has quickly risen through the ranks to become a top leader in both the cannabis and psychedelics fields. In 2021 alone, he raised nearly $100M for Fyllo, Wesana and Tyson 2.0 combined. In addition, he has led several acquisitions including DataOwl for Fyllo and Psytech for Wesana.

"Tyson 2.0 is positioned to be a national leader in premium cannabis products, bringing high-quality, efficacious cannabis form factors to consumers in legal markets," said Adam Wilks, Chief Executive Officer of Tyson 2.0. "To make this vision a reality, we have built one of the strongest boards in the cannabis sector, which will open doors for the company and enable us to accelerate growth."



Tyson 2.0's Board is comprised of the following members:

Adam Wilks, Chief Executive Officer of Tyson 2.0 will serve as Vice-Chair of the Board. Wilks formerly served as Chief Executive Officer of One Plant, a multi-state cannabis retail chain. Prior to One Plant, Wilks served as COO of the venture capital firm SOL Global. Wilks also spent more than a decade scaling licensed retail brands including PinkBerry and Cold Stone Creamery.



Nicole Cosby, Chief Data and Compliance Officer of Fyllo Group and former Senior Vice President of Standards at Publicis Group. Nicole is an attorney by trade and has a background in digital advertising/data policy and brand strategy/licensing.

Adam Arviv, Co-Founder and member of the Board of Directors of Nasdaq- and TSX-listed Bragg Gaming Group and an experienced corporate investor, specializing in emerging industries, including online gaming, hospitality, and cannabis.

John Shahidi, entrepreneur, Executive Producer and President of Full Send by Nelk Boys and Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, and co-founder of Shots Studios, a YouTube network for A-list talent and internet brands including Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul and Lele Pons.

Sammy Dorf, Esq. a cannabis industry veteran and Co-founder, President & Chief Growth Officer of Verano Holdings.

Andrew DeFrancesco, Chairman and CEO of SOL Global Investments, a diversified investment and private equity holding company engaged in small and mid-cap sectors. Sol-Global is the lead investor in Tyson 2.0's Seed Financing.



"Tyson 2.0 aims to break the mold for how celebrity and cannabis intersect, and in order to achieve this goal, it is critical to have the guidance of business leaders who have built successful brands both inside and outside of the sector," said Bronstein, Chairman of the Tyson 2.0 Board. "The Tyson 2.0 board brings deep industry knowledge, remarkable leadership experience and solid business acumen, and I look forward to their support."

About Tyson 2.0



Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates, and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

