TTEC Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

"We delivered strong results this quarter and continue to gain momentum in the market. Our robust sales pipeline heading into the fourth quarter, combined with our strong bookings momentum, positions us for continued long-term profitable growth as our clients leverage the full depth and breadth of our technology enabled solutions and services," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. "Leading brands are looking for a comprehensive solution - a purpose-built, technology-enabled service provider who can solve their end-to-end CX challenges and deliver measurable value-based outcomes. The fastest growing digital brands and the elite Fortune 500 leaders alike are choosing TTEC to successfully compete and win in the customer-centric economy," continued Tuchman.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Third quarter 2021 GAAP revenue increased 15.0 percent to $566.7 million compared to $493.0 million in the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $3.1 million positive impact on revenue in the third quarter 2021.

Income from Operations

Third quarter 2021 GAAP income from operations was $26.0 million , or 4.6 percent of revenue, compared to $53.4 million , or 10.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, cybersecurity incident related impact, and other items, was $59.4 million or 10.5 percent of revenue versus $63.1 million or 12.8 percent for the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $1.3 million positive impact on income from operations in the third quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $78.7 million or 13.9 percent of revenue, compared to $77.2 million or 15.7 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

Third quarter 2021 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.30 compared to $0.45 for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $1.01 compared to $1.00 in the prior year period.

Bookings

During the third quarter 2021, TTEC signed an estimated $171 million in annualized contract value compared to $170 million in the prior year period. Third quarter 2021 bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

Cash flow from operations in the third quarter 2021 was $42 .2 million compared to $81 .5 million for the third quarter 2020.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter 2021 were $17.2 million compared to $15 .9 million for the third quarter 2020.

As of September 30, 2021 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $148.9 million and debt of $811.8 million , resulting in a net debt position of $662.9 million . This compares to a net debt position of $203.0 million for the same period 2020. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to the acquisition of Avtex Solutions Holdings, LLC in April 2021 and capital distributions.

As of September 30, 2021 , TTEC had approximately $390 million of additional borrowing capacity available under its credit facility compared to $570 million for the same period 2020.

Paid a $0 .47 per share, $22 .1 million in the aggregate, semi-annual dividend on October 22, 2021 , an approximate 17.5 percent increase over the semi-annual dividend paid in October 2020 and a 9.3 percent increase over the April 2021 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for the following two business segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC Engage (Engage). Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Third quarter 2021 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital increased 62.1 percent to $124.1 million from $76.6 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $8.7 million or 7.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $13.0 million or 17.0 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $15.6 million or 12.5 percent of revenue compared to $15.4 million or 20.1 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $0.4 million positive impact on revenue and $0.1 million positive impact on income from operations.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

Third quarter 2021 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage increased 6.3 percent to $442.6 million from $416.4 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $17.4 million or 3.9 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $40.4 million or 9.7 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $43.8 million or 9.9 percent of revenue compared to $47.7 million or 11.5 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $2.7 million positive impact on revenue and $1.2 million positive impact on income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"Our strong business fundamentals reflect our successful delivery of outcome-based customer experiences," commented Regina Paolillo, chief financial and administrative officer. "Our integrated CX technology and service offerings are a marketplace differentiator within a dynamic, growing addressable market. Our business momentum is reflected in our robust sales pipeline and strong bookings. We anticipate full year 2021 results relatively consistent with our previous guidance, despite the one-time costs related to the cyber incident."

Paolillo continued, "We remain highly encouraged by our near- and longer-term outlook. We are confident in our strategy and the strength of our business model. Importantly, we are making the leadership, R&D and go to market investments necessary to execute on our strategy and drive further growth. The breadth and depth of our technology rich offerings sets us apart, enabling us to win new client relationships and increase our wallet share in our expansive embedded client base."

Including the third quarter impact of the cybersecurity incident, which is offset by the underlying strength in the business, our current estimate for 2021 full year results remains consistent with our previous guidance. Adjusted for the one-time revenue loss and expenses, we are at the high end or exceeding our previous guidance.

Revenue of approximately $2,255.0, an increase of 15.7 percent over the prior year.

Non-GAAP Operating Income margin of approximately 12.6 percent.

Margin of approximately 13.2 percent for TTEC Digital and 12.5 percent for TTEC Engage

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 15.6 percent.

Margin of approximately 16.1 percent for TTEC Digital and 15.5 percent for TTEC Engage

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of approximately $4.57

Capital expenditures of approximately 2.9 percent of revenue, of which approximately 70 percent is growth oriented.

Effective tax rate of approximately 22 percent.

Diluted share count of approximately 47.4 million.

The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges, cybersecurity incident-related costs, gains or losses on the sale of business units or other assets, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income margins, net income margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the company's 2021 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, cybersecurity incident-related costs, among other items.

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













































Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020



















Revenue

$ 566,734

$ 492,980

$ 1,660,747

$ 1,378,274



















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of services

447,786

368,405

1,236,769

1,027,268

Selling, general and administrative

67,426

49,473

181,483

146,667

Depreciation and amortization

25,280

19,522

70,655

57,054

Restructuring charges, net

485

1,233

2,612

2,564

Impairment losses

(268)

948

3,949

1,644 Total operating expenses

540,709

439,581

1,495,468

1,235,197



















Income From Operations

26,025

53,399

165,279

143,077





















Other income (expense), net

(45)

(20,852)

(4,570)

(31,058)



















Income Before Income Taxes

25,980

32,547

160,709

112,019





















Provision for income taxes

(7,939)

(8,415)

(35,271)

(29,653)



















Net Income

18,041

24,132

125,438

82,366





















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,606)

(2,766)

(13,216)

(8,141)



















Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ 14,435

$ 21,366

$ 112,222

$ 74,225







































Net Income Per Share





































Basic

$ 0.38

$ 0.52

$ 2.68

$ 1.77





















Diluted

$ 0.38

$ 0.51

$ 2.65

$ 1.76



















Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders



































Basic

$ 0.31

$ 0.46

$ 2.39

$ 1.59





















Diluted

$ 0.30

$ 0.45

$ 2.37

$ 1.58







































Income From Operations Margin

4.6%

10.8%

10.0%

10.4% Net Income Margin

3.2%

4.9%

7.6%

6.0% Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin 2.5%

4.3%

6.8%

5.4% Effective Tax Rate

30.6%

25.9%

21.9%

26.5%







































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic

46,984

46,732

46,857

46,617 Diluted

47,348

47,031

47,372

46,885

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited)







































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Revenue:















TTEC Digital

$ 124,086

$ 76,571

$ 295,668

$ 231,270 TTEC Engage

442,648

416,409

1,365,079

1,147,004 Total

$ 566,734

$ 492,980

$ 1,660,747

$ 1,378,274

















Income From Operations:















TTEC Digital

$ 8,670

$ 13,043

$ 22,438

$ 37,677 TTEC Engage

17,355

40,356

142,841

105,400 Total

$ 26,025

$ 53,399

$ 165,279

$ 143,077

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)













September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 148,853

$ 132,914 Accounts receivable, net

349,382

378,397 Other current assets

235,733

145,491 Total current assets

733,968

656,802









Property and equipment, net

171,508

178,706 Operating lease assets

97,866

120,820 Goodwill

736,398

363,502 Other intangibles assets, net

218,556

112,059 Other assets

85,837

84,519









Total assets

$ 2,044,133

$ 1,516,408









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 84,464

$ 66,658 Accrued employee compensation and benefits

174,272

163,658 Deferred revenue

88,870

39,956 Current operating lease liabilties

42,643

43,651 Other current liabilities

93,894

82,247 Total current liabilities

484,143

396,170









Long-term liabilities:







Line of credit

805,000

385,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities

73,172

98,277 Other long-term liabilities

121,663

126,223 Total long-term liabilities

999,835

609,500









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

55,194

52,976









Equity:







Common stock

470

467 Additional Paid in Capital

356,727

360,293 Treasury stock

(597,051)

(601,214) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(98,423)

(72,156) Retained earnings

827,317

757,312 Noncontrolling interest

15,921

13,060 Total equity

504,961

457,762









Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,044,133

$ 1,516,408

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 125,438

$ 82,366 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities :





Depreciation and amortization 70,655

57,054 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 575

332 Amortization of debt issuance costs 719

549 Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 1,046

1,949 Provision for credit losses (34)

563 Loss on disposal of assets 524

77 Loss on dissolution of subsidiary -

19,905 Impairment losses 3,949

1,644 Deferred income taxes 514

(1,153) Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards (5,284)

(708) Equity-based compensation expense 11,969

9,471 Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives 134

(25) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 48,816

(5,450) Prepaids and other assets (42,455)

14,333 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 19,406

70,441 Deferred revenue and other liabilities (60,910)

(64,564) Net cash provided by operating activities 175,062

186,784







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 42

16 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (40,778)

(47,827) Acquisitions (481,718)

(38,739) Net cash used in investing activities (522,454)

(86,550)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds / (borrowings) from line of credit 420,000

35,000 Payments on other debt (5,288)

(6,602) Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions (11,517)

(48,686) Dividends paid to shareholders (20,132)

(15,843) Payments to noncontrolling interest (8,059)

(8,268) Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units (11,369)

(4,456) Payments of debt issuance costs (1,102)

(35) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 362,533

(48,890)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,272)

(104)







Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,869

51,240 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 159,015

105,591 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 167,884

$ 156,831

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

































Three months ended







Nine months ended











September 30,











September 30,











2021

2020







2021

2020



































Revenue

$ 566,734

$ 492,980







$ 1,660,747

$ 1,378,274



































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

























































Net Income

$ 18,041

$ 24,132







$ 125,438

$ 82,366





Interest income

(171)

(566)







(580)

(1,421)





Interest expense

3,504

2,755







8,687

15,451





Provision for income taxes

7,939

8,415







35,271

29,653





Depreciation and amortization

25,280

19,522







70,655

57,054





Asset impairment and restructuring charges

217

2,181







6,561

4,208





Gain on sale of business units

-

(208)







-

(596)





Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

-

-







1,046

(4,349)





Grant income for pandemic relief

(131)

-







(8,175)

-





Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

19,455

-







19,455

-





Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

17,438







-

19,905





Equity-based compensation expenses

4,570

3,495







11,969

9,471



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 78,704

$ 77,164







$ 270,327

$ 211,742

































































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

























































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:



























Net income

$ 18,041

$ 24,132







$ 125,438

$ 82,366





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash



























provided by operating activities:



























Depreciation and amortization

25,280

19,522







70,655

57,054





Other

(1,098)

37,852







(21,031)

47,364





Net cash provided by operating activities

42,223

81,506







175,062

186,784



































Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

17,185

15,912







40,778

47,827



































Free Cash Flow

$ 25,038

$ 65,594







$ 134,284

$ 138,957

































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:

























































Income from Operations

$ 26,025

$ 53,399







$ 165,279

$ 143,077





Restructuring charges, net

485

1,233







2,612

2,564





Impairment losses

(268)

948







3,949

1,644





Grant income for pandemic relief

(131)

-







(8,175)

-





Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

19,455

-







19,455

-





Equity-based compensation expenses

4,570

3,495







11,969

9,471





Amortization of purchased intangibles

9,269

4,067







22,752

11,788



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 59,405

$ 63,142







$ 217,841

$ 168,544



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

10.5%

12.8%







13.1%

12.2%

































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:

























































Net Income

$ 18,041

$ 24,132







$ 125,438

$ 82,366





Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges

217

2,181







6,561

4,208





Add: Equity-based compensation expenses

4,570

3,495







11,969

9,471





Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles

9,269

4,067







22,752

11,788





Add: Interest charge related to future purchase of remaining 30% for

Motif acquisition

-

-







-

6,273





Add: Loss on dissolution of subsidary

-

17,438







-

19,905





Add: Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

19,455

-







19,455

-





Less: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

-

-







1,046

(4,349)





Less: Gain on sale of business units

-

(208)







-

(596)





Less: Grant income for pandemic relief

(131)

-







(8,175)

-





Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments

and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

(3,691)

(3,855)







(11,368)

(6,925)



































Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 47,730

$ 47,250







$ 167,678

$ 122,141



































Diluted shares outstanding

47,348

47,031







47,372

46,885



































Non-GAAP EPS

$1.01

$1.00







$3.54

$2.61

































































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital



Q3 21

Q3 20

Q3 21 Q3 20

YTD 21

YTD 20

YTD 21 YTD 20





























Earnings before Income Taxes

$ 17,193

$ 19,470

$ 8,787 $ 13,077

$ 138,111

$ 74,242

$ 22,597 $ 37,777 Interest income / expense, net

3,366

2,223

(33) (34)

8,214

14,132

(105) (101) Depreciation and amortization

16,344

15,985

8,936 3,537

49,343

46,951

21,312 10,103 Asset impairment and restructuring charges

616

1,745

(399) 436

6,092

2,755

468 1,452 Gain on sale of business units

-

(208)

- -

-

(596)

- - Grant income for pandemic relief

(131)

-

- -

(8,069)

-

(106) - Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

-

-

- -

1,046

(4,349)

- - Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

17,438

- -

-

19,905

- - Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

19,221

-

234 -

19,221

-

234 - Equity-based compensation expenses

3,472

2,353

1,098 1,142

8,505

6,551

3,464 2,920





























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 60,081

$ 59,006

$ 18,623 $ 18,158

$ 222,463

$ 159,591

$ 47,864 $ 52,151





























































