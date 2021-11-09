pSemi Announces New Interim CEO Takaki Murata

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi Corporation (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor), a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announces new executive leadership at the CEO level.

Norio Nakajima, President of Murata Manufacturing Company, the parent company of pSemi, announces the appointment of Takaki Murata as interim CEO, effective today. Takaki Murata assumes this responsibility in addition to his current role as Director of the RF Device Division of Murata. He previously served as Vice President and General Manager at pSemi and worked at the company's San Diego headquarters from 2015 to 2017.

"It has been an honor and privilege to lead pSemi as CEO," says Sumit Tomar. "The decision to step aside was one of the most difficult of my career, but this is the right time, as pSemi is delivering strong financial performance, shipping a record number of ICs and filing a record number of patents."

"Differentiated semiconductors are increasingly important to many of Murata's business lines," says Norio Nakajima. "We have a rich history of joint ventures, equity investments, NRE activities and M&As with U.S. semiconductor companies. In recent years, we have made several strategic acquisitions, including our successful acquisition of Peregrine Semiconductor (now pSemi). The CEO change announced today is designed to strengthen this highly strategic part of Murata's semiconductor business and to create an optimal path forward in this arena. We appreciate former CEO Sumit Tomar's hard work and dedication, and the great growth pSemi achieved under his leadership."

pSemi anticipates Takaki Murata will serve as interim CEO for a few months as the company seeks a permanent replacement.

